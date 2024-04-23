Tesla profits down 55 per cent amid job losses, delivery issues and Cybertruck recall

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tesla experienced a 55 per cent decline in profits this quarter compared to the same period last year, according to the EV company’s latest financial disclosures, released on Tuesday.

During that same period, revenues fell nine per cent, to $21.3bn, according to the filing.

It’s the largest decline in revenue the company has reported since 2012, CNBC reports.

The figures are the latest sign of difficulties at the electric carmaker.

This month, the company, facing increased competition from other EV manufacturers, reported that sales in the first quarter of 2024 were down 8.5 per cent compared to the previous year.

That’s a steeper decline than during the last major slump in 2020, amid the worst of the Covid pandemic.

If that wasn’t enough, the company announced last week it would recall all of the nearly 4,000 of its flagship Cybertruck vehicles it had recently sold to customers, citing issues with the acceleration pedal.

To make matters worse, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told staff this month that an estimated 14,000 people, around 10 per cent of the company’s workforce, would face layoffs, with Mr Musk calling the cuts a tough but necessary step to make the company “lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle”.

More follows ...