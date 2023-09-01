For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Threads is finally adding yet another basic piece of functionality, as it attempts to keep users coming back.

Meta launched Threads in July, seemingly in a rush to capitalise on particular problems at Elon Musk’s rival Twitter. It appeared to pay off, with the app quickly becoming the fastest growing in history, hitting 100 million users in just five days.

But the speed meant that a variety of important features were missing, include a web version of the app and search functionality. In the time since, the user numbers of Threads appear to have fallen off, presumably partly in frustration at the lack of features on the app.

Now Threads is adding the latter, so that people will be able to look for posts containing keywords. That functionality is already readily available on Twitter, as well as the main Instagram app.

“Get excited – search is coming to Threads,” he wrote on the site, along with a n image of Vin Diesel reading “I bet you gonna enjoy this”.

Threads also launched without a following-only feed, allowing people to circumvent the app’s algorithm, which tends to highlight posts from companies rather than people a user follows. That functionality has also been added recently.

In the time since it was launched, Meta has been adding many of those features into Threads. Even still, they do not seem to be stopping people leaving the site: the recent introduction of a web version of Threads did little to attract more users, data suggests.