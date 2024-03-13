House to vote on bill that could ban TikTok in US: Latest updates

Election 2024 Trump TikTok (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The process to launch an official ban on TikTok in the US could begin today.

The House will vote on a Bill that might block the app for all users across the country, citing national security. It is expected to pass.

If it is successful, it will require the Chinese firm Bytedance to divest from TikTok and other applications that it owns within six months. If that does not happen, then the app would be banned.

Legislators have argued that Bytedance could give the Chinese government access to TikTok user’s data, pointing to national security laws that require companies to help with intelligence gathering.

A success in the House vote is just a first step towards an official ban. The Senate must agree on it and then Joe Biden must sign it – though he has indicated that he will.