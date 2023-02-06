For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The state of Texas is ordering state agencies to ban the use of TikTok, as well as other software connected to Chinese and Russian firms, by the middle of next week, governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday.

“The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored,” Mr Abbott said in a statement.

“Owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members, TikTok harvests significant amounts of data from a user’s device, including details about a user’s internet activity,” he added.

State agencies have until 15 February to formulate plans banning the downloading of TikTok, as well forbidding conducting state business on government or personal devices where TikTok is installed.

The plan also makes similar requirements surrounding the popular Chinese messenger app WeChat, the Russian cybersecurity software Kaspersky, and the Chinese mobile electronics maker Huawei.

