Chinese spy balloon – live: Defence official says balloons were in US airspace three times during Trump admin
US officials say balloon was brought down on president Joe Biden’s authorisation
Watch: Moment Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is shot down over Carolina
In the wake of a Chinese spy balloon entering US airspace this week, a senior defence official is now saying Chinese spy balloons previously entered US airspace three times during Donald Trump’s presidency,
This comes as Mr Trump and other Republicans have rejected such assertions, attempting to blame the incursions on Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.
The Defence Department said in a statement on Saturday that “Chinese balloons briefly transited the continental United States at least three times during the prior administration”.
Yet another balloon entered US airspace previously during Mr Biden’s time as president, the Associated Press reported.
Mr Trump appeared to be outraged at the statement from the Defence Department and the reporting of it, writing on Truth Social on Sunday morning that “the Chinese Balloon situation is a disgrace, just like the Afghanistan horror show, and everything else surrounding the grossly incompetent Biden Administration”.
The previous four violations of US sovereignty didn’t go on for as long as the most recent incursion, which ended Saturday when the balloon was shot down by the US military off the coast of South Carolina.
Schumer says Senate to get full briefing on China next week
The Senate Majority Leader, New York Democrat Chuck Schumer, said on Sunday that the chamber’s members would be fully briefed on China next week.
“The full Senate, all senators of both parties, will have a larger and full China briefing next week. And that is something that I think will be very important, serious and hopefully nonpolitical,” Mr Schumer said during a Manhattan press briefing on Sunday.
“Under this full brief, all senators in both parties will be briefed by the Department of Defense on their office of Net Assessment (ONA) US-China Overmatch Study,” he added.
“We are hearing GOP criticism of the balloon mission,” he noted. “That they are saying we should have shot down the balloon the minute we saw it. I would use two words in answering these GOP criticisms: They are premature and they are political.”
“Our friends are playing politics with US intelligence,” he argued. “We sent a clear message to China that this is not acceptable. We protected civilians. We gained more intelligence while protecting our own sensitive information. And the bottom line here is shooting down the surveillance balloon over water wasn’t just the safest option, but it was the one that maximized our intelligence payload.”
Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton appeared on Fox News on Sunday morning, saying that former Trump officials told him they weren’t aware of “anything like this happening during their administration”.
A senior defence official has said that it happened three times while Donald Trump was president.
Shooting down balloon ‘sounds simple if you don’t think about it for more than a second,’ Buttigieg says
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday saying that shooting down the Chinese spy balloon “sounds simple, I suppose, if you don’t think about it for more than a second”.
Saturday Night Live interviews talking ‘Chinese spy balloon’ in latest episode
Saturday Night Live began last night’s (4 February) episode with a sketch dedicated to the week’s “spy balloon” drama.
A suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down by the US military on Saturday off the South Carolina coast, prompting a stern response from the Chinese government.
In an episode of SNL that aired that night Bowen Yang played a talking version of the balloon after it had been shot down.
“Well, ya got me! Congrats, you shot a balloon,” said Yang, dressed as “the remains of the balloon”. “I entertained you people for four days and then I get shot by Biden?
“I can’t believe I’m Joe’s Osama.”
‘Chinese Balloon situation is a disgrace,’ Trump says in Truth Social rant
Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday to blast the Biden administration’s handling of the balloon.
“The Chinese Balloon situation is a disgrace, just like the Afghanistan horror show, and everything else surrounding the grossly incompetent Biden Administration,” Mr Trump wrote.
“They are only good at cheating in elections, and disinformation — and now they are putting out that a Balloon was put up by China during the Trump Administration, in order to take the ‘heat’ off the slow moving Biden fools. China had too much respect for ‘TRUMP’ for this to have happened, and it NEVER did. JUST FAKE DISINFORMATION!” he added, without providing any evidence for his claims.
The Defence Department has said that Chinese balloons entered US airspace at least three times during the Trump administration.
“The balloon did not pose a military or physical threat. Still, its intrusion into American airspace over several days was an unacceptable violation of US sovereignty,” the department’s website states, noting that an official said that “Chinese balloons briefly transited the continental United States at least three times during the prior administration”.
Republican dismisses report of spy balloons during Trump administration
Ohio Republican Representative Mike Turner dismissed reports that there were several Chinese spy balloons in US airspace during the Trump administration.
“That’s what they’re saying now,” he said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.
Buttigieg notes ‘great cooperation’ between Pentagon and Federal Aviation Administration
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday saying that commenting on what information the balloon might have gathered was “well outside” his “lane”.
He said he was sure there’s a “presumption about what spy satellites do”.
“That is well outside of my lane, I’m just glad that nobody was hurt,” he added.
“The US has made clear this is an unacceptable intrusion into American sovereignty and I think you can expect that any further developments will be … appropriate in response to what happened,” the secretary said.
He added that the Federal Aviation Administration and the Pentagon worked together on handling the balloon.
“What I can speak to is the great cooperation we have between the FAA and the Pentagon to make sure that we’ll have a special military operation like what it took to bring down this balloon, that it happens without any threat to American lives and property,” Mr Buttigieg said on CNN.
Rubio questions Biden’s handling of balloon information release
Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, questioning the timing of when President Biden chose to release information regarding the balloon.
“How late into January did they already know that there was a high-altitude balloon and what its trajectory was and where it was headed? Why didn’t they take action at that time?” the senator asked.
