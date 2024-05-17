Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

TikTok is reportedly testing a new feature enabling users to upload hour-long videos as the social media giant aggressively competes with rival platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

The feature is currently available only to select users, TechCrunch reported.

TikTok ushered in short-form vertical video-sharing on social media when the app, made by Chinese giant ByteDance, first expanded globally in 2018.

The app initially limited uploads to 15-second videos but has steadily increased the length over the years, bringing it in competition with platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Now TikTok requires creators to share videos longer than a minute to qualify for its monetisation programme.

Earlier this year, it notified some creators that their TikTok posts would get a “boost” if they shared horizontal clips.

In January, the platform allowed some creators to upload 30-minute videos and now users can post videos as long as 10 minutes.

Last year, TikTok rolled out a feature allowing users to fast-forward videos by holding it down on the right.

All these changes appear to be aimed at enhancing the viewing experience for users looking to watch longer videos.

Viral TikTok map for NYC dating scene

TikTok has said increasing the time limit will enable creators to experiment with new types of content, TechCrunch reported.

Last year, American video streaming service Peacock made an episode of the comedy show Killing It available on TikTok, but split it into five shorter videos.

By rolling out these changes, the company appears to be luring away creators from platforms like YouTube.

It is unclear how many people have got access to the 60-minute-video feature and if and when the company may roll it out widely.