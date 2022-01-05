TikTok is testing a ‘Repost’ button that would allow users to share videos made by other users to their friends.

The button, which is not available across all of TikTok yet, is found in the Share menu where users send videos via texts or social media.

In some instances, the Repost button is called “Recommended”, as TikTok has not yet decided on what the trigger will be called.

Unlike Twitter’s retweet function, a reposted video does not show on a user’s own TikTok feed; rather, it goes directly to friends’ For You feeds.

If a video is found through the Discover page or in a user’s TikTok inbox, they will not see the Repost button. It only appears on videos TikTok surfaces through the For You feed.

Users will reportedly only see reposted videos from people they are mutual friends with – so that TikTok’s feed cannot be unfairly gamed by large groups of users. However, this also limits the potential for reposted content to gain large view counts if it was reshared by a popular creator.

TikTok confirmed the testing of the button to TechCrunch, saying that it was being tested with a small number of users.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Currently, we’re experimenting with a new way for people to share TikTok videos they enjoy,” a TikTok spokesperson said.

People using the Repost button are encouraged to add context to the reshare – similar to Twitter’s quote-tweet tool. These do not appear as comments on the video but are located above the video itself.

Users can undo reposts at a later date, if they choose to.