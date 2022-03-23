There are a number of benefits to having an OLED TV. As each diode is individually lit, it not only consumes less power but it is also capable of producing much deeper blacks and crisp visuals as a result.

That clarity can not only improve your viewing experience but the added benefit of a colour-rich image that OLED displays can provide will be immediately noticeable, even when streaming content over an internet connection.

Combine this with a 4K resolution and high dynamic range, those TVs can offer some of the best viewing experiences available in the comfort of your own home.

Save an extra 10% on an LG OLED TV with the code LG10

Not only are OLED TVs a good solution for viewing content, it can also make a big difference to the way you play games. With a higher processing speed than standard LED TVs, one of the added benefits of playing games on an OLED display is the reduction of input lag. If you have ever played a competitive game online, then you will be well aware that every split-second can make the difference between winning and losing.

With the newest generation of gaming consoles, some of which are capable of 120 frames per second gameplay, you will want a TV that will be able to keep up and a 120Hz display will be able to provide that.

One of the few downsides of an OLED display is its higher cost which is why LG’s sale on some of their high-end TVs is a welcome boon for anyone looking to increase the fidelity of their TV solution. Not only are LG TVs able to offer a better visual experience, the integration of Dolby Atmos spatial audio will also provide a more immersive sound experience.

Save an extra 10% on an LG OLED TV with the code LG10

LG members can save an additional 10% on OLED TVs with the code LG10. To access LG member prices, simply sign up for an account here.

LG OLED65C14LB: Was £1,699.98, now £1,499.38,* LG.com

(LG)

Screen size: 65in

65in Display Technology: 4K OLED

4K OLED HDR compatibility: Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dimensions: 1220mm x 745mm x 203mm with stand

1220mm x 745mm x 203mm with stand Audio: Dolby Atmos

LG’s C1 range of OLED TVs are some of its most popular, with thin, crisp displays up to 77in. The 65in model strikes a good balance between picture resolution and price as a 4K OLED model. The built-in smart HDR features with Dolby Vision IQ provide a strong viewing experience across film and television.

It’s also one of the best solutions for gamers looking for a high level of customisation of their playstyle. The game optimizer function provides optimized settings for various game genres including first-person, role-playing and real-time strategy. You can access everything in one place for greater control over picture and sound for an immersive gaming experience.

Buy now (£1,499.38 for LG Members using the code LG10 | offer live until 29/03/2022)*

LG OLED48A16LA: Was £799.98, Now £705.58,* LG.com

(LG)

Screen size: 65in

65in Display Technology: 4K OLED

4K OLED HDR compatibility: Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dimensions: 1220mm x 735mm x 152mm

1220mm x 735mm x 152mm Audio: Dolby Atmos

The A1 range marks LG’s effort to bring the OLED-viewing experience without the premium cost that comes with it.

While it doesn’t have the same 120Hz capabilities it is still able to offer viewing experiences of up to 60 frames per second. It still presents tremendous value for anyone looking to upgrade to an OLED display for the first time.

The 48in model is the best value of this range and is a perfect entry point for anybody looking for a moderately sized TV at a fair price.

Buy now (£705.58 for LG Members using the code LG10 | offer live until 29/03/2022)*

LG OLED77G16LA: Was £3,799.98, now £3,351.58,* LG.com

(LG)

Screen size: 77in

77in Display Technology: 4K OLED

4K OLED HDR compatibility: Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dimensions: 1721mm x 991mm x 24.1mm

1721mm x 991mm x 24.1mm Audio: Dolby Atmos

The G1 is an impressive TV display by any standards. The display itself is an impressive 24.1 mm thick and with a built-in flush wall mount, you could feasibly pass off this TV as a painting in an art gallery, which is exactly what LG is going for with this offering.

The G1 is designed to fit seamlessly into your home and with that it also boasts the high-contrast viewing experience available from LG’s range in an ultra-thin display.

Buy now (£3,351.58 for LG Members using the code LG10 | offer live until 29/03/2022)*

Head to LG.com to save an extra 10% on an OLED TV before 29 March. To access LG member prices, simply sign up for an account here.

See site for full terms and conditions.