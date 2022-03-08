Twitter down: App and website stop working properly
Twitter has stopped working.
Users across the world have reported that the site is failing to load or that they are experiencing other errors.
Like other social networks, the site has been hit by a number of restrictions in various countries in recent weeks. In Russia specifically, Twitter, Facebook and other social networks have been banned.
But the new outage appeared to be global and unrelated to those blocks and bans. Instead, the problem appeared to be a technical issue related to Twitter’s own technology.
