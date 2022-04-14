Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company
Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company.
“Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release.
“The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”
It gave no more information in the release, including how long the considerations would take and whether it was minded to accept the offer.
