‘It’s over’: Twitter France boss quits in latest exodus

‘What an adventure,’ Damien Viel tweets in farewell goodbye

Anthony Cuthbertson
Monday 21 November 2022 17:59
Comments
<p>The Twitter logo is posted on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on 28 October, 2022 in San Francisco, California</p>

The Twitter logo is posted on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on 28 October, 2022 in San Francisco, California

(Getty Images)

The head of Twitter’s French operations has quit the company, marking the latest high profile departure since Elon Musk’s takeover.

Damien Viel, who became Twitter’s managing director in France in 2015, follows mass layoffs of roughly 50 per cent of the firm’s 7,500 staff globally.

Those leaving, either forcefully or voluntarily, included head of trust and safety Yoel Roth and chief security officer Lea Kissner.

The extent of the departures led to the term #RIPTwitter trending on the social network last Friday.

“It’s over,” Mr Viel tweeted. “Pride, honour and mission accomplished. Goodbye #TwitterFrance. What an adventure! What a team! What encounters! Thank you to everyone for these incredible and intense seven years.”

In a message posted to the social media platform earlier this month, Mr Viel expressed support for employees facing layoffs in the wake of Mr Musk’s takeover.

“All my thoughts, respect, energy and love to all tweeps around the world today,” he wrote.

“We have built together the most incredible app on the planet. Let’s be proud of everything we have done and how [we] have done it.”

A spokesperson for Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Mr Musk forced Twitter employees to commit to “extremely hardcore” work conditions at the firm or else leave.

Hundreds of workers reportedly refused to agree to the ultimatum, leading to all Twitter staff to be locked out of offices around the world the following day.

“Effective immediately, we are temporarily closing our office buildings and all badge access will be suspended,” an internal memo stated.

“Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.”

