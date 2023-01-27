Twitter changes its font in update that could stop widespread scam

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Twitter has changed the font on posts, in what might be an attempt to stop a frustrating and widespread scam.

The new font is only a minor change to the way that Twitter works. But it could be a significant one, and appears to fix an ongoing problem on the site.

Users have noted that the new typeface adds new elements to some letters, which differentiate them from other similar characters. That could be important, as the lack of that distinction has been used by scammers in the past.

People have been able to swap the number zero for the letter O, for instance, or used identical-looking letters. That in turn has allowed them to pose as other users.

That scam has been widespread on the site and has even affected its new chief executive, Elon Musk. Numerous scammers have used the similarities to pose as Mr Musk and then offer fake giveaways that are in fact scams, for instance.

Mr Musk has explicitly said that the number of bots and scams that have used his image and popularity on Twitter was one of the motivating factors in his purchase and takeover of the company.

Some users mocked the change, which came amid technical problems at the company and increasing criticism and concern over the way it is being run.

Twitter has not announced the change on its official accounts, despite announcing a number of other recent changes on there. Mr Musk has also not posted about the change.

The chief executive fired many members of staff after taking over the site, including its press and communications teams.