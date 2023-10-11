How Twitter/X became a haven for fake news and misinformation
As the EU warns that the site is host to false information and ‘military footage that actually originated from video games’, Twitter/X has become an increasingly unhelpful place to follow conflicts like the tragic events in Israel and Gaza, writes Andrew Griffin
Earlier this year, Elon Musk made one of his more subtle changes to Twitter/X. For nearly 15 years, it had included a message in its tweet composer that used the prompt: “What’s happening?” Then, this summer, it lost its contraction and gained an exclamation mark. “What is happening?!”
The frenzied and confused tone is perfect for our times and for today’s Twitter/X. So is the hint that the question has moved from being genuine to rhetorical. Once, the joke about Twitter/X was that people answered that question by describing their breakfast; today, if the question is answered at all, it is likely to be as an expression of confusion, ignorance or anger.
“What is happening?!” Well, one thing is for sure, Twitter/X is certainly not an especially good place to find out. And it has been getting worse.
