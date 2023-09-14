(AP)

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nasa is about to release the first findings from its report into unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UFOs.

The space agency has commissioned a study in response to a variety of reports of what appear to be unexplained and unknown craft, reported by US pilots and others.

It says that unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP, are defined as “observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective”. It has noted that there are very few high-quality observations of the phenomena, which makes them difficult to understand scientifically.

The first report will “inform NASA on what possible data could be collected in the future to shed light on the nature and origin of UAP”, it said in its announcement. “The report is not a review or assessment of previous unidentifiable observations.”

The media briefing on the report will begin at 10am local eastern time, or 3pm in the UK. The report will be published about half an hour before, Nasa said.