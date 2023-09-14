UFO hearings - live: Nasa to reveal first ever report on mysterious objects in sky
Space agency has commissioned pioneering report on unexplained events spotted by pilots and others
Nasa is about to release the first findings from its report into unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UFOs.
The space agency has commissioned a study in response to a variety of reports of what appear to be unexplained and unknown craft, reported by US pilots and others.
It says that unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP, are defined as “observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective”. It has noted that there are very few high-quality observations of the phenomena, which makes them difficult to understand scientifically.
The first report will “inform NASA on what possible data could be collected in the future to shed light on the nature and origin of UAP”, it said in its announcement. “The report is not a review or assessment of previous unidentifiable observations.”
The media briefing on the report will begin at 10am local eastern time, or 3pm in the UK. The report will be published about half an hour before, Nasa said.
Panel arrives at busy time for alien hearings
Nasa’s panel will be held amid the buzz created by hearings at Mexico’s Congress in which a journalist showed what he claimed were mummified alien corpses. Scientists have roundly rejected the claims.
We probably won’t get any of that from Nasa today. Their hearing is expected to be a much more subdued, scientific and forward-looking affair.
Who will appear at briefing?
The panel has a high-profile line-up – which includes Bill Nelson, the Nasa chief. Here’s the full rundown on who will appear today, from Nasa:
- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson
- Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington
- Dan Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate
- David Spergel, president, Simons Foundation and chair of NASA’s UAP independent study team
How to watch briefing
Nasa will be live streaming its panel today, on its own channels. They can be found on Nasa TV and the mobile app, as well as Nasa’s devoted live page.
It starts at 10am local pacific time.
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s UAP hearings at Nasa.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies