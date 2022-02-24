Software is being used to wipe computers across Ukraine as Russia invades
A piece of software is attacking hundreds of computers across Ukraine, according to cyber security researchers.
The malware wipes computers – not only removing files but making them difficult or impossible to get back to normal, warned research company ESET.
The company found the software on Wednesday afternoon, hours before Russia began an invasion of Ukraine.
:: Follow the latest from Ukraine here.
It followed a number of cyber attacks including distributed denial of service attacks that had knocked official Ukrainian government websites offline.
Now researchers have found the software, which erases important files from the computer so that data on its hard drives becomes corrupted and inaccessible. The software then reboots the computer.
ESET said that the newly discovered malware could have been in preparation for nearly two months.
The software is being referred to as “Hermetic Wiper”, in reference to the developer certificate that is used to trick computers into trusting the software.
Other cyber security companies said they had discovered similar “wiper” software being used in Ukraine to remove files from computers.
The discovery of the cyber attacks came just hours before Russia announced an invasion of the country, though there is no definitive link between the software and the ongoing tensions.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies