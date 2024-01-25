Virgin Media most complained about internet provider as issues rise
Complaints about landline, broadband and TV services were all up, Ofcom said
Complaints about internet service and others have all risen, according to regulator Ofcom.
Virgin Media was the most complained-about provider across broadband, landline and paid TV, it said. It was up “significantly” since the previous period.
The company received 32 complaints per 100,000 customers, Ofcom said. That is in comparison with an industry average of 15 complaints, and just five complaints per 100,000 for leader Sky.
The numbers cover the period between July and September last year.
But Ofcom noted that it had launched an investigation into Virgin Media and complaints that it was difficult to cancel contracts. That might have led to a rise in complaints about the company’s service, it said.
But it warned that the rise in complaints across different companies should be a reminder about the importance of providing good service.
“The slight increase in complaints on the previous quarter shows that providers must continue to focus on improving customer service,” said Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s consumer protection director.
“The launch of our investigation into Virgin Media in July, looking at difficulty cancelling and complaints handling, has led to more customers coming forward to share their experiences with us. Our investigation continues and updates will be published on our website.”
