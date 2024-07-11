Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Visa and Mastercard users say they are having issues with making payments.

The problem appears to be a technical issues that have left purchases unable to go through.

Visa has confirmed that its users are having problems with making payments and that it was investigating with its partners.

Users ran into a run of problems from mid-morning UK time, according to tracking website Down Detector.