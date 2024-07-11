Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Visa and Mastercard down: Customers report payment issues with bank cards amid technical issue

Andrew Griffin
Thursday 11 July 2024 11:06
Comments
(Getty Images)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Visa and Mastercard users say they are having issues with making payments.

The problem appears to be a technical issues that have left purchases unable to go through.

Visa has confirmed that its users are having problems with making payments and that it was investigating with its partners.

Users ran into a run of problems from mid-morning UK time, according to tracking website Down Detector.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in