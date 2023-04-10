Vodafone outage: Broadband down for nearly 3,000 customers across the UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nearly 3,000 Vodafone customers across the UK have reported outages.

The website Downdetector reported a peak of 2,820 people experiencing problems on the network at 9.26am on Monday 10 April.

The reason for the outage remains unclear, but of those who experienced issues, 87 per cent said the problem was with landline internet, while nine per cent were struggling with mobile internet.

The issue comes after rival Virgin Media experienced problems last week with Downdetector receiving 55,000 reports of internet disruption last Tuesday.

One user posted on Twitter: “@VodafoneUK please acknowledge that your home broadband is down and give us an idea when you plan to get it up and running again.

“Stop all this diagnostic rubbish.

“It’s your end not ours”

Vodafone tweeted it was “incredibly sorry” for the inconvenience, and said its “top priority” was getting customers reconnected.

Vodafone responded by posting: “We’re currently investigating the broadband connection queries, our dedicated teams are working to get everything restored as quickly as possible.”

Vodafone UK has responded to complaints by advising customers to use their “self serve area” to “diagnose and service any issues” themselves.