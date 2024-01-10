Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vodafone has stopped working properly, leaving users unable to get on the internet or make calls.

Huge numbers of users reported losing their connection on Wednesday morning.

The network said it was aware of the problem and working to fix it.

“We are aware some customers are experiencing intermittent issues using our network,” a spokesperson told The Independent. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience, our team is working hard to fix the issue and we hope to have it resolved quickly.”