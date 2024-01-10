Jump to content

Vodafone down: Phone network not working leaving users unable get internet or call

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 10 January 2024 10:08
Vodafone has stopped working properly, leaving users unable to get on the internet or make calls.

Huge numbers of users reported losing their connection on Wednesday morning.

The network said it was aware of the problem and working to fix it.

“We are aware some customers are experiencing intermittent issues using our network,” a spokesperson told The Independent. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience, our team is working hard to fix the issue and we hope to have it resolved quickly.”

