WhatsApp has said warnings about cyberattacks targeting Jewish people are a hoax with no basis in reality.

The Meta-owned platform has debunked several messages widely circulating on social media platforms that warn Jewish people will be the target of cyberattacks through forwarded messages.

But WhatsApp communications manager Emily Westcott told The Independent that the forwarded messages, which have been widely shared on the platform as well as across other social media including X/Twitter, are a hoax.

The clarification comes amid the ongoing conflict in Israel after an unprecedented surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday.

The hoax messages said clicking on pictures of the fighting shared on WhatsApp as a file called “Seismic Waves CARD” would quickly enable phone hacking if opened.

Crypto influencer Scott Melker, who has nearly a million followers on X, was one of the users who shared the false warning.

“Do not open it, it will hack your phone in 10 seconds and cannot be stopped in any way,” Mr Melker’s post on his verified X account falsely claimed.

Ms Westcott pointed out that the same rumour circulated after an earthquake struck Morocco last month that left nearly 3,000 people dead and thosands more injured.

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake, messages began circulating on social networks that photos of the quake shared in a file named “Seismic Waves CARD” on platforms would enable hackers to access one’s phone if opened.

“The file is called Seismic Waves CARD, don’t open it or see it, it will hack your phone in 10 seconds and it cannot be stopped in any way. Pass the information on to your family and friends,” the false message had read.

WhatsApp also told the fact-checking site Snopes that these messages were “false”.

Another Italy-based fact-checking website, Bufale.net, also said the purported “hack” was a hoax.

The recent use of the same message adds to the steep levels of misinformation and disinformation being spread following the conflict in Israel.

Elon Musk, the multibillionaire owner of X, has also come under heavy criticism for the spread of misinformation on his platform over the attack.

The Tesla titan pleaded with X users on Sunday to try and stick to the facts and “stay as close to the truth as possible”.

Old videos are being repackaged and circulated on X as if they are from the most recent attack on Israel.

One such widely shared video, that falsely claimed to show a Hamas militant shooting down an Israeli helicopter, was later found to be a clip from a video game.

Another clip of Israel bombing a Gazan office tower that was shared widely was found to be from fighting that actually occured in 2021.

X has not immediately responded to The Independent’s request for comment.