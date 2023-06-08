For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WhatsApp has launched Channels, a new way to keep up with people on the app.

The feature means that WhatsApp works more like a social network than a conversation, replicating some of the functions of a news feed like those on other Meta apps such as Instagram and Facebook.

Channels means that users can follow people and organisations, who can then send out updates. WhatsApp described it as a “private broadcast service”: an account focused on travel updates might send a post to all of its followers informing them of delays, for instance.

It is just the latest feature that expands the functions of WhatsApp beyond the conversations and group chats it is well known for. It follows the introduction of Communities, for instance, which means that an organisation like a school can gather together people and chats under one umbrella.

Unlike Communities, the new Channels tool is one way. Users follow a channel and can receive text, photos, videos, stickers and polls from them.

They can be selected from a searchable directory that will include accounts such as “hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials, and more”, WhatsApp said. Any followed channels will then live in a special “updates” tab at the bottom of the screen.

The channels feature is built to reveal as little about its users as possible, WhatsApp said. That means that admin’s information will not be sent to followers, or vice versa, and who a person is following is private.

Channel updates will also disappear. History will only be stored on WhatsApp’s servers for 30 days, and can be removed more quickly.

Unlike WhatsApp messages, Channels are not end-to-end encrypted. But WhatsApp said that it is exploring the option to add it, such as for updates from a health organisation.

The Channels feature will initially launch in Colombia and Singapore, where select organisations will start using it. Then Channels will arrive in more countries and to any user “in the coming months”, WhatsApp said.

“Naturally, the core of how people use WhatsApp will continue to be private messaging among friends, family, and communities, and that will always be our first priority. Building channels is a big step our users have asked us to take for years. We think the time is finally right to introduce a simple, reliable, and private broadcast tool and we hope you enjoy using it in the months and years to come,” WhatsApp said in its announcement.