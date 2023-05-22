For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WhatsApp will finally let people edit messages after they are sent.

It means the app joins a range of other platforms, such as iMessage and Slack, in letting people fix problems in a message. And it follows the recent addition of the option to delete messages entirely.

The feature is now rolling out to users across the world and will be available to everyone in the “coming weeks”, said Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of WhatsApp parent company Meta.

When it is available, users will be able to long press a message and click the “edit” button to change what it says.

That option will be available for fifteen minutes after it has been sent. That is much shorter than the option to delete a message – which is now two and a half days, after being extended last year.

As with deleted messages, it will not be possible to secretly delete messages, to avoid embarrassing situations or being able to make chat transcripts look misleading. Any message that has been changed will show a small “edited” message next to it, to make people aware of the change.

WhatsApp said the feature could be used for “correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message”.