Wordle has broken for at least some players.

The viral word-based puzzle game appears not to be loading for some in the UK and elsewhere. Players instead saw a message indicating that there had been some sort of error.

Many players were still able to get online, and were sharing their results on social media. But many more complained that they could not get online, and feared for their streaks and other data.

Some suggested that it was possible to get online by using a virtual private network that loads the site from the US. Others indicated that it was possible to get to the game through its app, rather than its website.

Wordle launched in October 2021, designed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle. A couple of months later, it was bought by the New York Times Company, and has become part of its large suite of puzzles and games.

Other games – such as the NYT’s Crossword and similar puzzles to Wordle such as Spelling Bee – appeared to be working as usual on Friday.