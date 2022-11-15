Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

WOW! Internet customers report outages across US

Heavily impacted areas included Detroit, Atlanta, Birmingham, Tampa and Orlando

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 15 November 2022 19:45
Comments
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Customers of the WOW! Internet service reported outages across the United States, according to Downdetector.com.

The website, which tracks tech service issues, received more than 30,000 reports of outages on Tuesday at around 12.23pm ET.

“Our team is investigating a global outage that is impacting customers across WOW! markets, (wowway.com) and our customer care centres. We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as more information becomes available,” the company said on Twitter.

Heavily impacted areas included Detroit, Atlanta, Birmingham, Tampa and Orlando, with Detroit the seemingly hardest hit with around 5,500 outages reported.

Around 30 minutes after its first message, the company said on Twitter: “Services are beginning to restore for many customers across all WOW! markets and (wowway.com) is once again available. We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available. Thanks for your patience.”

Recommended

Wow! Internet is mainly based in southeast states and a handful in the midwest.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in