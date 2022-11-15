WOW! Internet customers report outages across US

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Customers of the WOW! Internet service reported outages across the United States, according to Downdetector.com.

The website, which tracks tech service issues, received more than 30,000 reports of outages on Tuesday at around 12.23pm ET.

“Our team is investigating a global outage that is impacting customers across WOW! markets, (wowway.com) and our customer care centres. We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as more information becomes available,” the company said on Twitter.

Heavily impacted areas included Detroit, Atlanta, Birmingham, Tampa and Orlando, with Detroit the seemingly hardest hit with around 5,500 outages reported.

Around 30 minutes after its first message, the company said on Twitter: “Services are beginning to restore for many customers across all WOW! markets and (wowway.com) is once again available. We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available. Thanks for your patience.”

Wow! Internet is mainly based in southeast states and a handful in the midwest.