There might be no E3 in 2024 but summer is still a huge time in the gaming industry and the Xbox Games Showcase is Microsoft’s turn to show their hand in the hopes of wowing gamers.

Other than Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II releasing in May, it has been a very quiet period for Xbox with a lack of AAA titles since Starfield in September last year - will the Showcase give fans big things to look forward to?

What is the Xbox Games Showcase?

The Xbox Games Showcase is essentially THE event for Microsoft to present their games to the world, alongside leading creators and partners in the industry.

When is the Xbox Games Showcase?

The Xbox Games Showcase takes place on Sunday 9 June at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6pm BST.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase?

There are numerous ways to watch the Xbox Games Showcase, you can sign up for reminders on the Xbox website, on the Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels or on your Xbox directly from the homepage of your console.

What will be featured at the Xbox Games Showcase?

This will be the first Showcase where Microsoft will also present games across Activision Blizzard and Bethesda as well as their own Xbox Game Studios.

Among the big titles expected to be on show are Gears of War 6, A Starfield DLC titled Shattered Space, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Indiana Jones and The Greact Circle.

What about Call of Duty?

Now Microsoft owns Activision it essentially also owns the Call of Duty franchise and on June 9th, after the Xbox Games Showcase finishes there will be a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct.

The Call of Duty Direct will also be an online event you can watch in all the same places and will give fans another look at the forthcoming title - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Microsoft has previously confirmed that Black Ops 6 will arrive day one on its Game Pass service.