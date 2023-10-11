Yamaha unveils self-riding motorbike with no handlebars

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Yamaha has unveiled a self-riding electric motorbike that features no handlebars or other standard controls.

The Yamaha Motoroid 2 is the next generation of the firm’s Motoroid concept bike first revealed in 2017, but unlike its predecessor, Yamaha has built a working prototype of the latest vehicle.

The self-balancing bike features gyroscopes and image recognition AI systems to stay upright and navigate roads, while also being capable of riding itself without anyone aboard.

“Motoroid 2 is a vehicle for personal mobility that can recognise its owner, get up off its kickstand and move alongside its rider,” the company said.

“[It] has a distinctly lifelike feel when somebody is riding on its back and has a presence more like a lifetime companion.”

Yamaha plans to show off the prototype of the Motoroid 2 at the Events Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo next month.

It is not clear whether Yamaha plans to release a production model of the bike, however its continued development suggests that the automotive giant is working to integrate at least some of its features into future motorcycles.

Yamaha describes its Motoroid 2 as having ‘a presence more like lifetime companion’ than a motorcycle (Yamaha)

Self-driving technology is increasingly common in production vehicles, though it is currently limited to four-wheeled cars and trucks.

Some have even considered eschewing steering wheels, with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk originally planning to build a fleet of self-driving electric taxis that have no visible user controls.

The plan was reportedly sidelined after company executives noted that regulators in most major markets require steering wheels and pedals on vehicles.

Several motorcycle manufacturers have unveiled concept bikes that require no rider to operate.

BMW’s ConnectedRide retrofits the company’s R 1200 GS Adventure with autonomous technology to serve as a “testbed for advanced motorcycle safety” equipment that it hopes to introduce to its production models.

“In a future world of autonomously driving cars, being connected will be an urgent requirement for all motorcycle segments,” BMW’s Markus Schramm said in 2020.

“This will enhance safety and ensure that motorcycling remains future-proof.”