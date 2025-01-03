Bardstown, KY: your ultimate trip through the Bourbon Capital of America

If you’re hot on your capitals you’ll know that along with being crammed with vintage stores, retro restaurants and charming hotels, Bardstown, a laid-back town in the state of Kentucky, is also the Bourbon Capital of America.

It’s here that you’ll find 11 distilleries within 16 miles, where you can sip on amber-hued blends in tastings rooms, chilled bars or at one of Bardtown’s legendary festivals (over 40 are held here each year). As for what else you could get up to here? Let’s dig into the specifics…

Your perfect blend? It’s right here in Bardstown

There are said to be millions of barrels of bourbon aging in Kentucky warehouses at any given time: it’s the limestone-infused waters of the region that gives liquor here its distinctive taste. But to really appreciate it, head to Bardstown, where you’ll find dozens of distilleries and tasting rooms – many of which are on the famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail – within a short taxi ride of each other. From big names like Jim Beam, to local favourites Bardstown Bourbon Company and the award-winning Heaven Hill, you’re sure to find the perfect bottle to enjoy on your trip – and to bring home.

Take a stroll down Main Street

Pick up a unique souvenir in one of the many thrift shops and independent boutiques of Main Street ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Beyond the bourbon, there’s so much to do in Bardstown, and the postcard-pretty Main Street is the epicentre of lots of the fun. It’s here that you can rummage through racks of vintage clothes, from leather jackets to lace dresses, pick up cowboy boots and ceramics, and pop into dozens of independent stores, selling crafts, cards and jewellery.

Tuck into finger lickin’ good food

Close to Main Street, Mammy’s Kitchen & Bar is your go-to for epic southern-style breakfasts (think biscuits, gravy, eggs and ham, with a side of steaming coffee). Or for lunch, there’s always fried chicken with waffles and homemade sauce – the headquarters of KFC may be in Louisville, but you can’t go wrong with the fantastic fried chicken at The Kitchen at Bardstown Bourbon Company.

… and drink at local bars

If you’re keen to break up the bourbon experiences, the town’s best burger and beer is at Scout & Scholar Brewing Co, Bardstown’s first craft brewery. Then there’s always a seat at the bar at the Volstead Bourbon Lounge, where you can have a chat with the ever friendly locals, or if the sun’s shining, SOBA Lounge is a great spot for an afternoon drink and pizza. For a taste of the traditional, try the Old Talbott Tavern, which was founded back in 1779 to provide food, drink and shelter to Kentucky travellers, and still pleases punters with a staggering collection of 200 bottles of whiskey today.

Make the most of museums and festivals

Make a visit to the Welcome Centre in Downtown before exploring the city’s many fun and fascinating museums ( Meaghan Klementowski (photograph )

There’s no shortage of museums in Kentucky, but Bardstown’s Oscar Getz Museum of Bourbon History is one of the state’s must stops for whiskey lovers. Inside, you’ll find rooms a-plenty dedicated to documents, artefacts and bottles that tell the story of the region’s long relationship with the liquor. Or to really get into the spirit of things, plan your visit over the Bardstown Bourbon Festival in September, a celebration of Kentucky culture, food, drink and music – where you can really appreciate the area’s rich heritage and small-town charm.

Spend the night

You don’t want to simply pass through Bardstown – you’ll want to settle in for a few nights, enjoying the town’s laid-back vibes and southern hospitality. The Bardstown Motor Lodge is a colourful and quirky mid-century-inspired hotel that’s made to feel like a sociable summer camp – complete with swimming pool, fire pits and bar. For an entirely different look and feel, the Homestead at Log Still Distillery is a cozy converted farmhouse, where modern bedrooms have views of the lake, distillery and countryside.

Book your next adventure to Bardstown with direct flights from London Heathrow (LHR) to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, available through British Airways.