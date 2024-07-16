Master the art of adventure in the Dominican Republic

What makes the perfect holiday? A destination with historical significance and rich contemporary culture? Perfect beaches or a spot of snorkelling? Or somewhere that packs in everything from adrenaline-charged activities, to delicious local cuisine and a vibrant nightlife?

For beach lovers

The Dominican Republic is home to countless breathtaking beaches, from calming coastal stretches to beach party hotspots ( Dominican Republic )

If you like action packed beaches, try Cabarete’s lively blue waters, which are famous for kiteboarding, surfing, sailing and windsurfing. Or head to Punta Cana’s stunning 32km coastline: lined with a calmer turquoise sea and luxury resorts, it offers scuba diving, speedboats, and catamaran cruises. Back on dry land, the town offers world-class golf - Punta Espada Golf Club, designed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, is ranked as one of the best in the Caribbean. Come evening, enjoy the beachfront bars and restaurants where you can enjoy heritage Taino, African and European dishes – give local meaty soup specialty sancocho or mofongo (mashed plantains) a try. For some extra fun, enjoy the town’s clubs or head out on a party cruise.

For a more restful beachy break that boasts the same luxury accommodation options, head north to the golden sands of Playa Grande for a dip in the crystal clear waters. Or try La Romana’s white sand beach, perfect for snorkelling, swimming, or simply taking in the stunning views – and be sure to check out the replica 16th-century Mediterranean village at Altos de Chavon, nearby. Take a day trip to Saona Island, a protected park with fine white sands, swaying palm trees and beach shacks serving cocktails and playing Merengue and Bachata tunes. For more relaxed vibes, visit the northeast coast and the fishing community of Las Galeras, Samaná, an excellent place to chill or emabark on a whale-watching trip. From here you can take a 15-minute drive or a quick boat ride to Playa Rincon – ranked as one of the world’s most beautiful beaches.

For culture vultures

With Spanish architecture, ancient ruins and cobblestone streets, Santo Domingo is a must-visit for history lovers ( Dominican Republic )

The capital city of Santo Domingo is a must for history lovers, with its Spanish colonial architecture, ancient ruins and cobblestone streets. It was founded in 1496 by Bartholomew Columbus, Christopher’s younger brother, and functioned as the headquarters for Spain’s colonisation. Museums and monuments telling the story of that era include the Ozama Fortress – the oldest built fortress in the Americas, the museum of the Royal Houses – the UNESCO World Heritage listed Colonial Zone and the Cathedral Santa Maria, which was built from 1504 to 1550, making it the oldest Cathedral in The Americas. These days, Santo Domingo is a metropolitan city with festivals, music venues and cute cafes, and just a 15-minute drive to the Malecon beachfront promenade, where high-end restaurants, lively bars and nightclubs await.

Puerto Plata is one of the main tourist areas of the Dominican Republic and a place where old meets new. Check out Pink Street with its colourful heritage buildings, Umbrella Street with pretty hanging brollies and the historical meeting spot of Central Park, also known as Independence Square. Take in views over the city on the Telefrico-cable car up to Pico Isabel de Torres mountain and pop out to enjoy the botanical garden and large Christ the Redeemer statue at the top. Finally, if you have time, head to the nearby Fort San Felipe to learn about the country’s military history.

For adventure seekers

Find your thrills among the region’s beautiful mountains, rainforests, lakes and parks ( Dominican Republic )

The Dominican Republic has a plethora of lush rainforests, mountains, lakes and national parks, all teeming with wildlife and explorabe on foot or by bike. On the south west of the country is Isla Cabritos National Park with Lago Enriquillo, the largest lake in the Caribbean at its centre – go trekking or jump in a boat and keep a look out for flamingos, crocodiles and endangered iguanas which you might spot in their natural habitats.

The mountainous region of Jarabacoa is also a good spot for hiking, it has the country’s longest river and is full of stunning waterfalls to explore and swim in. A little closer to the tourist hotspot of Puerto Plata, there’s also the 27 Waterfalls of Damajagua if you fancy more cascading waters.

One of the most scenic parts of the Dominican Republic is the Los Haitises National Park with its breathtaking 30-metre high rock formations rising from the water. Take a boat trip from Samana to get up close to the area featured in both Jurassic Park and Pirates of the Caribbean. Samana Bay is also a great place to spot Humpback whales and the protected Ridgway Hawk which is in danger of extinction.

Highlights for the more adventurous include scaling Pico Duarte, which at 3101m is the highest peak in the Caribbean and takes three days to summit with a guide. There’s also the turquoise waters of the 14-metre deep Hoyo Azul or ‘blue hole’ – a sinkhole at the bottom of a 22-metre cave near Punta Cana which provides a dreamy swim after a short hike through a rainforest. And while you’re in that area try out the unforgettable zip lining experience at Bavaro Adventure Park.

