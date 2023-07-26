Satisfy your wanderlust with Travel Republic’s last-minute holiday deals

Daunted by the thought of entertaining the kids at home all summer? Need a break from the daily grind of the office? Looking to escape the unpredictability of British weather? Sounds like it’s time to book a last-minute getaway.

As one of the UK’s top online travel agents, Travel Republic has been making holidays affordable for more than 20 years. Offering a huge range of getaways to choose from, there’s more than 200 airlines and 300,000 hotels in its repertoire across a wide range of destinations including Dubai, Majorca, Turkey and Portugal.

Choose from hotel and flight options or hotel only deals, add on your transfers and insurance and – for those seeking an action-packed break – book your attraction tickets and car hire in advance, all with just a few clicks of a button.

With deposits from as little as £35 per person, flexible payments – and now up to 45 per cent off last-minute bookings – there is something affordable for every budget. Plus with ATOL protection and a rating of ‘Excellent 4.7/5’ on Trustpilot, you can have peace of mind knowing your holiday with Travel Republic is in safe hands.

Imagine: in a matter of hours or days, you could be lying on a pristine sandy beach, taking a dip in crystal clear waters or exploring a city for the first time. It’s time to seize the holiday thanks to Travel Republic.

Here, we’ve picked a few of Travel Republic’s top holidays to book now for a last-minute break.

Budget family getaways in Benidorm

For those looking for a low-cost, last-minute break, Benidorm is a clear no-brainer. Known for its buzzing nightlife, stretches of sandy beaches and skyscraper hotels, it’s no surprise that the town in Spain’s Costa Blanca has long been a firm family favourite.

By day, take the kids to one of the many popular amusement or water parks, enjoy a cocktail by the hotel pools, or soak up some rays on one of Benidorm’s endless beaches. By night, catch a cabaret show, hit a nightclub or – for those looking for something a bit more relaxed – head to the old town to enjoy some authentic Spanish paella and fresh Mediterranean seafood.

Be right in the heart of the action without breaking the bank by booking a last-minute stay at Ambassador Playa II. Located just steps from the beach and its wide promenade, the hotel is known for its great choice of onsite entertainment from live music to dancing and folklore shows and, of course, two swimming pools and a play area to keep the children busy. All in all, it’s perfect for everyone whether you’re travelling as a family, couple or with friends.

World class city breaks in Dubai

A jewel on the coast of the UAE, Dubai draws holidaymakers in with its breathtakingly tall skyscrapers, opulent hotels, glamorous shopping malls, whiter-than white beaches and mesmerising sand dunes.

Home to the world’s tallest building, the world’s deepest swimming pool and the world’s largest water fountain, it’s a city that (to put it mildly) doesn’t do things by halves. With some great last-minute offers at Travel Republic, it’s the perfect luxury destination to treat yourself and your family to this summer.

Stay at the five-star Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark overlooking the action of the iconic Dubai Marina – all the while enjoying the exclusivity of the Jumeirah Beach Residence’s stretches of dreamy private Arabian Gulf beaches. Or for something perhaps even more extravagant, go for the 1,548-room ocean-themed Atlantis, The Palm resort with its stunning Arabian Castle facade located on Dubai’s awe-inspiring, palm-tree shaped island. For thrill-seekers looking to break up a relaxing holiday with an adrenaline-fueled experience, make sure you snap up advance tickets for the Atlantis Aquaventure where you can experience an exhilirating record-breaking adventure with the most slides in a single waterpark.

Family-friendly adventures in Dalaman

Whether it’s experiencing a traditional mud bath, visiting the ancient ruins of Ephesus or enjoying watersports in the effervescent waters of the Aegean Sea, Dalaman has something to keep everyone entertained.

Dubbed Turkey’s turquoise coast, you’ll be spoilt for choice with its heady mix of breathtaking scenery and beaches, historical sites and local markets. You’ll also discover it’s a foodie’s delight from sweet treats like Turkish delights and baklava to moreish mezze plates and kebabs.

For adventure-seekers wanting the flexibility of spending most of the time out and about exploring Turkey’s unique “east meets west” culture, book a last-minute stay with bed and breakfast at the Unsal Hotel or opt for the family-run apartments at Kocer Club Family Apartments.

Luxury all-inclusive retreats in Crete

If you’re sat at work dreaming about putting your “out of office” on and having a week or two free from the stresses of day-to-day life, booking a last-minute all inclusive retreat sounds like just what you need right now – and Crete has some of the most luxurious offerings around.

Travel Republic offers all-inclusive breaks to the five-star Mitsis Laguna Resort and Spa in Anissaras – known for its romantic atmosphere and Greek palace vibe. Treat yourself to a spa treatment while the children are kept entertained in the kids’ club. For an adults-only experience, the Grand Bay Beach Resort in the quiet town of Kolymbari could be the best option for you. Or get the best of both worlds at Star Beach Village and Water Park Hotel with its relaxing spa as well as lively on-site waterpark.

With Crete’s Mediterranean climate, July and August are the perfect time for a last-minute getaway. And the best part about an all-inclusive in Crete? If you’re travelling with someone looking for more action – or you’re someone who gets bored after some rest and relaxation – Greece’s biggest island has something to interest everyone. Take a breathtaking trek through Samaria Gorge, be transported into a Greek myth on a visit to the Palace of Knossos or catch a boat to the famous Spinalonga Island. Then hit up the local tavernas for some souvlaki and moussaka, lay on the beaches and head back to your luxury – and discounted – all-inclusive hotel.

