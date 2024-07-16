St. Kitts Beyond the Beach: venture deeper with our authentic island guide

Pristine beaches and crystal clear waters are a given in St. Kitts, but that’s just one part of this lush Caribbean Island’s impressive holiday offering. There are 18 miles of mountainous forest surrounded by diverse coastal regions, all teeming with breathtaking flora and fauna to be explored by the adventurous. For those interested in history, sites showcasing the country’s heritage are plentiful, while for foodies, a culinary journey encompassing native dishes, harvest farms and of course tasting the local rums is in store. And with flexible payment options, generous baggage allowance and famously high standards of hotels and car hire, there’s no one better to travel to this paradise island with than British Airways Holidays. Here’s our guide to the unique wonders of St. Kitts…

Adventure seekers at the ready

Mount Liamuiga is the island’s highest point, and while it makes for a challenging climb, views from the summit are well worth the effort ( Alamy )

A trip to the island’s highest point on Mount Liamuiga is a must for keen hikers. It’s a challenging climb, but those up for the challenge will be rewarded with sensational views. If you’re feeling brave at the top of what is actually a dormant volcano, descend by rope into the crater to swim in the green lake below.

There’s also plenty to see for wildlife lovers who want to swerve the challenging ascent as about 25 per cent of St. Kitts is covered in dense rainforest and is home to 650 species of plants and animals including hummingbirds and monkeys. Hire a local guide or take a tour to experience stunning waterfalls, giant trees and the volcanic Black Rock formations on the northeastern coast, while looking out for St. Kitts’ beloved national bird, the brown pelican.

For something more adrenaline-charged, head to Sky Safari for zip lining. For sporty types, Cockleshell, Friar’s Bay and Reggae Beach offer a plethora of water sports, including snorkelling, jet skiing, parasailing, surfing and kayaking; or there’s always the chance to join the locals for a game of cricket.

Hungry for culture?

Head to Romney Manor Caribelle Batik for a bit of history merged with art and horticulture. It was originally a plantation house first owned by Sam Jefferson II, the great, great, great grandfather of former US president Thomas Jefferson, but the Wingfield Estate it sits on predates the 17th Century, with rock carvings on site pointing to the presence of a Carib Indian chief and his villagers residing on the land there. These days, the estate is home to rainforest, botanical gardens and Caribelle Batik, a studio space showcasing the ancient art of Batik design, which you can learn about before buying the colourful fabrics at the shop on-site.

To really immerse yourself in the island’s culture, time your trip with one of the many local events such as the annual Channel Swim in March, St. Kitts Music Festival (June 27-29, 2024), or the National Carnival in December. One of the main attractions is the St. Kitts Music Festival, which has been running for over 20 years and takes place at the end of June in the capital. It has attracted superstar names such as Lionel Ritchie, John Legend and Burna Boy in the past. While if watching sports is more your thing, then the Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket tournament is not to be missed.

For fun-time foodies

You’ll find fresh seafood aplenty being served in the restaurants dotted around Cockleshell Bay ( Alamy )

Whether you’re after a five-star feast or beach snacks, St. Kitts caters for every culinary taste. Be sure to try the national dish of stewed saltfish with spicy plantains and coconut dumplings at El Fredo’s on the Basseterre seafront, or for local cuisine with a view head to Marshall’s at Frigate Bay. For fresh seafood choose from Arthur’s Restaurant & Bar in Dieppe Bay or Oceanside Spice Mill Restaurant in Cockleshell Bay, or for a more rustic setting opt for Sprat Net’s in Old Road.

Follow dinner with a bar crawl around Cockleshell Bay, Friar’s Bay or Frigate Bay’s The Strip to mix with locals and try the St. Kitts rums. For something a bit different, try the Rum Master experience at Wingfield Estate and follow the three-hour itinerary to learn all about the production of the sugary spirit and become a certified Rum Master.

For a unique culinary experience, head to the Liamuiga Natural Farm and try the farm-to-table lunch served on giant banana leaves instead of plates and prepared using traditional techniques such as cooking with Yabba pots. Or enjoy a full on foodventure by timing your visit to coincide with St. Kitts Restaurant Week, where you can join this celebration of culture and cuisine at eateries across the island.

For the history buffs

For a glimpse into the island’s past, visit the UNESCO World Heritage site of Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park ( Alamy )

St. Kitts was the first Caribbean island to be occupied by both the English and the French and many reminders of the era, synonymous with sugar cane cultivation remain to this day. The most prominent is the UNESCO World Heritage site of Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park. Constructed from the 1690s to 1790s it was home to over 1000 soldiers and the citadel houses huge stone battlements, cannons pointing out to sea, barracks and a cemetery.

For another step back in time, jump aboard the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, the Caribbean’s last ‘sugar train’, built between 1912 and 1926. The 18-mile track was originally used to transport sugar cane from the plantations to the sugar factories, but now functions as a tourist attraction, with the double decker train making the perfect viewing platform to see the Island’s lush scenery, while enjoying a rum punch from the bar and listening to the Caribbean folk songs from the onboard choir. For more on the legacy of the Island, head to the capital Basseterre and visit the former Treasury Building, which is now the National Museum, Independence Square and The Circus, named after London’s Piccadilly.

