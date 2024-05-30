The natural landscapes of Tobago create the perfect canvas for adventure, with an array of offbeat destinations for hiking, diving and biking. And with flexible payment options, generous baggage allowance and famously high standards of hotels and car hire, there’s no one better to travel to this paradise island with than British Airways Holidays.

Whether it’s to spot an armadillo in the rainforest or the marine life in the surrounding waters, here are some of the best ways to witness the pristine beauty of the island.

Rainforest walks

Explore the rainforests of Tobago up close and personal on a walking tour ( Visit Tobago )

Tobago is home to the oldest protected rainforest in the western hemisphere, the Main Ridge Forest Reserve. Spanning the length of the island, the UNESCO-listed rainforest has an incredible amount of biodiversity throughout its chain of hills. The best way to explore the lush rainforest is on a walk with a local guide. There’s a number of trailheads that splinter off from the main road, with the Gilpin Trail being the oldest and best marked. Some 260 species of bird can be spotted on and around this trail, including the white-tailed sabrewing hummingbird, endemic to Tobago. A relatively short and easy trail can also take you up to the Argyll Waterfall, which boasts three tiers and tumbles some 54 metres down into a natural rock pool – ideal for an afternoon dip.

Coastline and beaches

Start a day with a yoga session at Pigeon Point Beach, the most famous of Tobago’s beaches ( Visit Tobago )

Running along the outskirts of the island, there’s an array of beautiful beaches and secluded coastline to paddle by. Pigeon Point Beach is the most famous with its stretches of white sand beach and thatched roof jetty. Start the day stretching out with yoga on the sand here to feel the present pull of nature. Or rent out a stand-up paddleboard to glide through the calm waters to quieter spots. For a more thrilling splash, there’s also surf lessons available. Be sure to stop by Nylon Pool, too – a shallow pool of clear water right in the middle of the ocean. Sea turtles also lay their eggs on Tobago’s shores, with hatching season being an unmissable event to witness. Meanwhile during nighttime, glowing plankton create a mesmerising bioluminescence show. Kayak or paddleboard through the waters on an tour for the best seat in the house – these tours are conducted in darkness to avoid light pollution, numbers are restricted, and they are led by an experienced guide.

Marine Beauty

Buccoo Reef is home to an amazing variety of marine wildlife ( Visit Tobago )

Buccoo Bay is a protected marine park famed for its staghorn coral colonies and calm, clear waters. The biodiversity that surrounds the island includes more than 300 species of marine life that frequent these waters: from lobsters, seahorses and turtles, to barracudas and rays. Speyside on the northeastern edge of the island has sloping reefs dotted with manta rays and hawksbill turtles, while some of the largest brain coral in the world can be found at Kelleston Drain.

Beautiful bike trails

With endurance-testing uphills and thrilling downhills, Tobago also has a range of mountain bike trails to traverse, whether you’re looking to test your skills or reach the most blissful lookout points on the island. The Mangrove Forests are ideal for beginners or a more gentle pace, with boarded walkways covering the wetland ecosystems and with mangrove trees sheltering from above, the ride remains cool. For something more challenging, there’s a range of trails running along the Main Ridge and through the rainforest.

