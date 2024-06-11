11 incredible travel experiences for your next trip

See yourself in a private villa with a plunge pool?

Or, perhaps spending a week in the mountains is more your style? Whatever type of traveller you may be, we’ve got everything you need to help you plan your next getaway

Discover a modern view of ancient wonders in Egypt

( Four Seasons Hotel Cairo )

Tailor your own Egyptian journey of discovery to reveal the secrets of this fascinating country – a land where ancient history and unique cosmopolitan culture come together in spectacular fashion.

Feel the heartbeat of the Nile at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza, opening the door to discover energetic modern Cairo and explore centuries-old historic wonders​.

Uncover teeming Red Sea shipwrecks at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh in this beachfront sanctuary rich with Red Sea wonders, desert adventures and majestic scenery, or discover genuine Mediterranean experience at Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano, an idyllic beach resort getaway in summer with sea view villas with private pool and garden.

Book your Four Seasons Egypt journey with up to 20% off.

Explore the breathtaking beauty of Marrakech.

( Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech )

Situated within 50 acres of landscaped gardens, which are filled with the scent of around 100,000 roses, sits Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech. Guests can reach this oasis in just a 10-minute drive from the heart of the city and historic Medina, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The breathtaking hotel has 56 private villas inspired by Amazigh and Andalusian-Arabic influences, each complete with secluded walled gardens, pools and Jacuzzis, and extensive areas for sunbathing and shaded al fresco dining.

A further seven spectacular suites, each with their own rooftop plunge pool, feature panoramic vistas of the gardens with the snow-capped Atlas Mountains providing a stunning backdrop. There are also a variety of exceptional restaurants and bars, and a world-class spa offering the group’s renowned signature treatments as well as treatments inspired by Moroccan traditions.

The luxury experience is completed by the group’s unparalleled service, allied to the best traditions and hospitality of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Guests planning a trip between 2 June to 5 September should take advantage of its One More Night offer, allowing guests to enjoy a fourth complimentary night with a minimum four-night stay, along with a full daily breakfast served in the restaurant.

Escape to a five-star adults-only resort in Crete

( Atlantica Kalliston Resort )

Just a short drive away from Chania Town’s famous picturesque harbour, Atlantica Kalliston Resort invites guests to experience the authentic Cretan spirit.

Combining modern design with comfort, this five-star resort has tasteful decor and luxury offerings. From the refined elegance of gourmet fine dining, where candlelight sets the mood, to a selection of street food outlets, every moment promises a feast for the senses.

Embrace the serenity of your own personal haven with swim-out or private pools, starting the day with a delicious poolside breakfast or a picnic excursion, and ending with enchanting sunset dinners.

Opt for premium all-inclusive and enjoy 24/7 room service for late-night snack cravings (tray service cost applies), indulge in unlimited a la carte dining throughout your stay and enjoy a selection of branded international drinks.

Find the perfect Sicilian villa for your holiday needs

( Villatravellers )

Since 2006, Villatravellers has been providing families, couples and friends with beautiful villas to rent in Sicily, and have recently added new villas in Puglia.

Choose from over 60 villas, each handpicked by the team and regularly vetted to ensure the highest quality. From seafront villas to countryside estates, large properties for get togethers or smaller villas for romantic breaks, Villatravellers has the best properties for an unforgettable holiday in Sicily.

But it doesn’t stop there. Many villas offer in-villa cooking services, where guests can enjoy a home-cooked Sicilian meal in the comfort of their own villa. Guests can also enjoy cookery lessons in some villas (with pizza-making lessons for those with children), and they can also book cookery lessons at local cookery schools, as well as food tours in nearby Palermo and Catania. Boat trips and wine tours are also available.

Planning your next trip? Get 20% off stays at selected villas this summer, valid for a limited time only.

Discover all that Sardinia has to offer

( Forte Village )

On Sardinia’s sunkissed southern coast, Forte Village is an unparalleled holiday destination with an inviting climate, set within 120 acres of lush gardens, directly on a white sand beach.

No matter who you’re travelling with, there’s endless fun to be had: from a life-sized Barbie™ House, Mario’s Village, a water park and a circus for children, and Leisureland with disco, plus bowling and go-karting for teens and big kids. Grown-ups can take advantage of the 21 and over restaurants, comprising of everything from buffets to fine dining at Michelin-starred restaurants.

Relax and unwind at the Acquaforte Spa, celebrated for pioneering thalassotherapy, while sports enthusiasts are catered to with endless experiences, from football with theFundación Real Madrid Clinic coaches to rugby with former England World Cup winners Johnson, Healey and Greenwood, or a fencing academy led by former Olympic champions.

Have we convinced you yet?

Get in touch with your adventurous side in Austria

( Zillertal )

Unique nature experiences are waiting to be discovered in every corner of Zillertal, a mountainous Austrian paradise with hiking trails, bike routes and breathtaking scenery.

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and dive into a world that opens your eyes. Whether you prefer to venture into the most pristine corners of its majestic nature park, or hike to the numerous Zillertal peaks, everyone will find their perfect summer experience.

Prepare for a welcome that’s just like the landscape of Zillertal: authentic, unforgettable and so unique that you just want to return again and again.

Discover all that Zillertal has to offer, first hand.

Relax and unwind in unparalleled surroundings in Crete

( Amirandes )

Amirandes, an incredible property in Crete with ‘movie star’ good looks, has been stylistically inspired by the water palaces of the Minoan kings and Venetian nobles that once ruled the Greek island. Guests can enjoy lavish suites and secluded villas, seamlessly fused with the natural beauty of its surroundings, including majestic lagoons and picturesque beaches. Its new concept has sports suites finished with either a treadmill or exercise bikes, as well as other various pieces of equipment — plus there’s a hybrid indoor, outdoor bathroom concept. Aside from the rooms and suites, guests can benefit from a great location close to the world-famous archaeological site at the Palace of Knossos, as well as Heraklion town. There’s also a myriad of on-site restaurants and bars to explore, including the unrivalled Minotaur, serving delectable Italian cuisine.

Go glamping with eagle hunters in the stunning Altai Mountains

( Wild Mongolia )

Western Mongolia is home to Kazakh nomads renowned for their impressive tradition of hunting with eagles trained from young age.

Take eagle-training lessons from a thirteen-year-old eagle master, in the valley of the snow-capped Altai mountains. There’s plenty to see here, from the tallest peaks of the country at Altai Tavan Bogd to picturesque snaking rivers that take source from the ancient glaciers, and prehistoric petroglyphs on rocks.

Experience glamping in the purest sense in round tents shaped like Mongolian felt gers, in the stunning wilderness away from civilization. The Altai Eagle and Golden Eagle Festivals, where Kazakh eagle hunters show off their training skills and their skills of their birds, take place during late September and early October.

Unwind in your own personal paradise in the British Virgin Islands

( Long Bay Beach Resort )

Nestled on the tranquil shores of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, Long Bay Beach Resort is not just a place to stay, but an experience that will linger in your memory long after you’ve left.

Imagine unwinding in your very own slice of paradise, where every detail is crafted to offer an island escape from the everyday hustle and bustle. Long Bay Beach Resort is renowned for its serene beaches, unparalleled beachfront accommodations, and exceptional guest service, making it the ultimate destination for travellers seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Indulge in barefoot luxury with our Beachside Villas, positioned right on the beachfront, where gypset island vibes blend seamlessly with modern comfort. Revel in endless ocean views, relax in private plunge pools, and enjoy airy terraces that invite you to unwind after a day of island exploration.

Whether it’s lounging by the pool, exploring the vibrant marine life, or savouring local cuisine, Long Bay Beach Resort promises an unforgettable journey. Book your stay now and take advantage of its special offer: enjoy 30% off when you book five months in advance.

Experience a stay like no other in Turkey

( Sacred Mansion )

Located in the heart of Göreme, in Cappadocia, Turkey, Sacred Mansion offers unique accommodation with magnificent views of Guvercinlik Vadisi (Pigeon Valley). Sacred Mansion consists of 37 rooms, including natural rock rooms, stone rooms, arched rooms and suites bearing the signature of Sacred House’s designer Turan Gülcüoğlu.

The property transcends beyond a mere restoration project, embodying a profound and sublime continuation of a narrative rooted in initiation and transformation philosophy. Discover the specially decorated wine cellar where tasting events of Cappadocia’s famous wines are offered in abundance to wine enthusiasts.

Elsewhere, the Inferno Spa provides both signature massages and alternative massages by experienced therapists. Finally, don’t leave without paying a visit to Lilith Restaurant, which specialises in delicacies comprising of Mediterranean cuisine and local flavours.

Use code SMINDP24 for 15% off all room categories, valid from 10 June until 29 December 2024.

Ultimate island luxury in Croatia

( Plant Villas )

Indulge at a luxury retreat at Plant Villas on the island of Pag, Croatia.

Situated in fields of Immortelle flowers, these five-star villas blend comfort and natural beauty. Enjoy stunning sea views from your private infinity pool, relax in a bath infused with the scent of immortelle or explore the gourmet delights the island has to offer.

Each villa features modern amenities and spacious interiors designed for up to seven guests, helping to ensure a perfect getaway. Experience the island’s rich culture, savour exquisite local cuisine and create unforgettable memories.

Use code PLANT24 and enjoy a complimentary Michelin-starred dinner at partner restaurant Boškinac. Offer valid from 1 June – 15 September 2024.

