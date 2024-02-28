12 captivating sun and sea escapes

It’s only the start of the year, yet it’s likely you’re more in need of a holiday than ever. This curated list of holidays and experience boasts something for everyone, from family-friendly breaks to adrenaline-fuelled escapades. Or maybe you’re looking to make a permanent move? We’ve got you covered with overseas real estate agencies, too.

Discover your perfect Italian getaway

(Italian Breaks)

In need of some inspiration for your next summer getaway? Italian Breaks offers best-in-class villas across Italy, with prices to suit all budgets. Discover hidden gems and opulent offerings in the likes of Sicily, Sorrento, the Amalfi Coast, Puglia, Tuscany, Sardinia and the Italian Lakes, each available with concierge service.

The company was founded more than 30 years ago by Sicilian native Cristina. Now, the team are all too happy to share their knowledge, helping you to find the best option for your needs, as well as arranging private chefs, boat hire and other services upon request.

Whether you’re looking for a large villa for a family get-together or a child-friendly break in a seaside resort, Italian Breaks does the hard work of finding the perfect place for you.

Get 5% off your next break with code IBI2024. Offer valid until 26 April 2024.

Discover the wonders of African wildlife

(Indigo Safaris)

From the tip of the Cape to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa offers incredible diversity in terms of wildlife, landscapes, culture and experiences. From the thrill of watching a leopard stalk an impala and sampling delectable wines on a wine estate to being six feet from a silverback gorilla or whitewater rafting at the Victoria Falls, there truly is something for everyone.

Picking the right mix for you and putting it all together into one special package requires the assistance of an expert, and Indigo Safaris has an experienced, knowledgeable team of them ready to turn your African dreams into a reality.

Embark on a luxury getaway like no other

(NOŪS Santorini)

NOŪS Santorini offers the quintessential summer retreat, where guests can bask in luxury and tranquillity away from Santorini’s bustling crowds. Just a five-minute drive from the airport, guests can unwind by the pool within 30 minutes of landing.

Perfect for modern art and design enthusiasts, the resort provides contemporary art, top-notch dining and wellness experiences at a relaxed pace. With lush greenery providing privacy, the 119 spacious guest rooms, private garden bungalows and pool suites with breathtaking sunrise views are inspired by Santorini’s geological strata, exuding elegance amid the island’s stunning environment.

Each guest can unwind in the comfort and seclusion of their room, experiencing the very best of Santorini’s charm and allure through the meticulously designed retreat.

Book online to benefit from a 15% discount, available for a limited time only. Valid until October 10 2024.

Discover your ideal home on the Adriatic Coast

(Portonovi)

Portonovi is located less than an hour’s drive from international airports in both Tivat and Dubrovnik and has been widely recognised as an ideal destination for long weekends on the Adriatic Coast.

That’s why it’s considered perfect both as an investment opportunity and for the rental of real estate. A private helipad, state-of-the-art marina and Europe’s first One&Only resort are just some of the advantages of this village, providing additional comfort and security.

In addition to numerous parks and magical gardens, Portonovi has a rich restaurant and bar scene, offering a wide variety of local and Mediterranean dishes. Within the village, the shops range from local boutiques and studios as well as outlets run by various world-renowned designers.

Furthermore, sports enthusiasts and those into recreational activities and fitness have access to premium gyms, tennis courts and outdoor swimming pools, as well as the Chenot Espace Wellness Center, where professional staff offer luxurious spa treatments. Interested in purchasing property on the Adriatic coast?

Discover unparalleled luxury on Zanzibar’s coastline

(Sunrise Resorts & Cruises)

Nestled on the shores of Zanzibar, Kwanza celebrates coastal elegance, seamlessly integrating the island’s lush tropical gardens with a modern design.

Meticulously founded by SUNRISE Resorts & Cruises, the resort features 151 rooms and suites offering carefully tailored amenities including Jacuzzi and Swim-Up options, with views ranging from the gardens to the ocean.

The Presidential Villa stands out with its ocean-front location and deluxe facilities. Kwanza’s dining experiences span three a la carte restaurants showcasing global cuisines through an international buffet at Jua, authentic Japanese cuisine at The Japanese Hub and African flavours at The Cave Restaurant.

Get a taste of authentic Italy

(Villa Cartoceto)

Nestled in the very heart of Italy — Le Marche — close to the Adriatic coast and the village of Cartoceto, has everything to satisfy your every need. Villa Cartoceto, a charming B&B in Le Marche with only four rooms, is the perfect spot for a memorable break.

Its organically certified farm, Galiardi Cartoceto, produces the highest-quality olive oil and red and white wines, among other produce. Elsewhere, Osteria del Cardinale boasts authentic Italian food, with a menu that includes dishes such as risotto with organically grown artichokes and polpo, piselli & menta. Are you ready for a taste of authentic Italy?

Step back in time at this opulent gem in Dubrovnik

(Palace Natali)

Palace Natali is a former summer residence of the well-known Natali family, a noble family from the Dubrovnik Republic period. Built at the end of the 16th century, the palace offers a fascinating insight into the way of life of the Dubrovnik nobility in times past.

Nestled below the slopes of Mount Srđ, just a few minutes’ drive from Dubrovnik Old Town, Palace Natali combines the best of its location with unsurpassed peace and serenity in the middle of the city.

Now, the adult-only destination offers a luxury experience in a truly historical setting. Indulge in a unique culinary adventure at Natali Restaurant, reconnect with nature in the outdoor pool or ease tired muscles after a day of exploring with a range of tailored massages. Plus, step back in time in the Renaissance Gardens, where extra care has been taken to restore the gardens to their former glory.

Get 15% off standard room rates via the website. Valid until 31 March 2024.

Create special memories for the whole family

(Cap St Georges)

Nestled by Akamas National Park in Paphos, Cyprus, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort offers a five-star experience amid a stunning natural seafront and olive groves. Perfect for families, leisure-seekers and business travellers, the resort has 10 themed restaurants, a 425ft beach, three outdoor pools, a serene indoor pool and a kids’ playground.

The upscale Cleopatra Spa boasts luxury products, personalised therapies and is complemented by a fully equipped gym. For little ones, the Happy Seal Kidz Club ensures a delightful stay with the Fun Pool for playful splashes and the exclusive Happy Seal Kidz Pool.

Expert-led daily activities, some of which are supervised for youngsters, range from an IT games lounge to open-air movies in the evening and promise plenty of entertainment.

Indulge in some down time in a Sicilian villa

(Scent of Sicily)

Scent of Sicily offers holiday villa rentals in Sicily, along with various complimentary services such as local tours, cultural experiences and Sicilian food tasting to enhance the holiday experience.

The company has a wonderful selection of villas with pools in charming locations — some are deep in the countryside surrounded by nature while others are close to the coast or near the country’s many beautiful ancient towns.

Each villa has been hand-picked and character is their main feature — these Sicilian buildings are characterised by their sights, scents, sunny horizons, fresh sea breezes, warm evenings and vibrant colours.

The team are on hand to ensure an exceptional and memorable experience, from making the initial booking right through to every day of your stay, too.

Get up to 20% off with code INDI24. Offer valid until 30 April 2024.

Explore the magic of Corfu

(Divani Corfu Hotel)

Divani Corfu Hotel is a contemporary, four-star hotel located on the green-wooded hillside of Kanoni, overlooking pristine waters of the lagoon. Just under two miles from the UNESCO-protected city of Corfu, it boasts modern amenities and luxurious accommodation, providing guests with a comfortable and memorable stay on the island of Corfu.

Having recently undergone a huge overhaul, the hotel offers brand-new Superior and Executive rooms with spacious layouts and thoughtful amenities, as well as rooms designed with families in mind.

The hotel is also pet-friendly, so you can treat your beloved pet to a memorable getaway, too. Guests can spend their days exploring the stunning beaches of Corfu, enjoying breathtaking sunsets or taking in the culture of the city’s Old Town.

Book the ultimate romantic getaway to Santorini

(Astarte Suites Hotel)

Astarte Suites Hotel has created a luxury romantic escape with a breathtaking volcanic backdrop on the island of Santorini in Greece. No wonder it’s a favourite choice for holidaymakers and honeymooners from all over the world.

Perched on the volcanic cliffs of the volcano’s caldera, the unique property consists of just 15 suites of exceptional beauty, along with world-class services, pampering its guests in sumptuous surroundings at the tip of Santorini.

Guests can unwind in the main infinity pool, enjoy a refreshing cocktail at the pool bar or a fine dining experience at the award-winning Alali restaurant.

Find your dream home in Spain

(Lucas Fox)

Looking to invest in property in Spain? Lucas Fox can help. The company is a premier international real estate agency specialising in luxury properties and lifestyle services across Spain.

With a distinguished reputation, Lucas Fox curates an exclusive collection of prime coastal real estate in highly sought-after destinations. From breathtaking villas to beachfront estates, its portfolio showcases homes that seamlessly blend elegance with tranquillity.

Beyond real estate, Lucas Fox offers bespoke concierge services to enhance the lifestyle of its clients, ensuring a seamless transition into a world of luxury. Backed by expert insights and a commitment to excellence, Lucas Fox is the definitive choice for those seeking unparalleled sun and sea travel destinations.

