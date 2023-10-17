Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice

An adult’s ‘dream holiday’ is four years in the making, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 60 per cent have a special trip they hope to go on, with a fifth of those over 45 planning it from the age of 18.

The average adult has been on 23 holidays over their lifetime, but 67 per cent are saving the perfect trip for much later in life.

Reasons for this included being more financially comfortable the older you get, having less dependencies, and appreciating things later in life.

The Maldives, New Zealand and the USA topped the list for destinations Brits would most like to visit – with Australia and Japan following closely behind.

Ryan Howsam, CEO and founder of specialist travel insurance provider Staysure, which commissioned the survey, said: “Most of us have that one special trip we’ve been dreaming of since we can remember, and it’s great to see that people have been planning it for a long time.

“It’s only as we get older that it starts to become more attainable as certain barriers start to come down – such as having more free time or less responsibilities.

“Holidays are so important to us, and sharing new experiences with family and friends is priceless.”

To help those who are unsure on where their dream holiday destination might be, Staysure has created a fun and useful quiz that will help you decide the best places to visit based on your travel preferences.

The study also found when thinking about their dream destination, 41 per cent said it’s a place they’ve wanted to visit since they were young.

While 21 per cent have discovered it online and instantly felt they wanted to go.

Ideally, the trip would last an average of three weeks and involve visiting eight different sights.

The hunt for the northern lights in Finland topped the list of ‘dream experiences’, followed by a safari in Kenya and soaking in the healing minerals of the blue lagoon in Iceland.

Visiting Australia to see Uluru and snorkelling in its famous Great Barrier Reef also featured as must-do activities.

But 74 per cent still aren’t sure on all the details of their dream holiday yet even though they often think about it.

More than a quarter are already saving specifically for their dream holiday and regularly add money to an account – with 18-24-year-olds leading the way with this (43 per cent).

When it comes to genders, it’s men (35 per cent) who are topping up the holiday fund more so than women (18 per cent).

Of all those polled, 32 per cent aren’t yet as financially organised, but said they do plan on saving for the trip in the not-too-distant future.

For 57 per cent, the main thing they’d like to get out of it is to make unforgettable memories, while 52 per cent are looking to experience new things.

However, 33 per cent hope it will boost their happiness and improve their mental health and 35 per cent don’t want to regret not ever doing it.

They OnePoll.com study also found 74 per cent believe this type of trip would be transformative for them as a person – leaving them feeling fulfilled (52 per cent) and content (43 per cent).

But when it comes to protecting themselves on this type of holiday, four in 10 worry the insurance for it will be too expensive, while 17 per cent aren’t confident they will be able to get the right cover.

Of those who have already been on this type of holiday, 43 per cent plan on doing it again in the future.

Ryan Howsam added: “Besides from ticking it off the list, an unforgettable holiday has so much more to offer - from self-discovery to opening your eyes to a completely different culture.

“Our research shows just how much time and money people put into planning their dream holidays, the things they’d like to experience, and why they might feel the need to save it for later in life.

“But for any successful holiday, having confidence in your travel insurance is key – it’s worth checking your insurer can cover the experiences you’re hoping to have as well as the length of time you can spend in one destination as all policies differ.

“Whilst financially we are all feeling the pinch as we navigate through rising costs at every turn, it’s important not to scrimp on cover.”

Top 40 dream holiday destinations