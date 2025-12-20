Mara Toto Tree Camp, Kenya, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The newest addition to wildlife conservationists and filmmakers Dereck and Beverly Joubert’s portfolio of luxury camps is an intimate safari stay with canvas suites and thoughtful, nature-inspired touches

Location

On the banks of the Ntiakitiak River in the northern part of Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve, the Mara Toto Tree Camp blends so well with its environment that it’s almost undetectable from the outside.

The camp is reachable via a one-hour drive after a 45-minute flight from Nairobi Wilson airport into the Maasai Mara Reserve. The hotel can send a private Great Plains safari vehicle to pick you up.

Once you’re bedded in, in addition to The National Reserve, you also have the lesser-visited Mara North Conservancy to explore.

The vibe

open image in gallery The safari guides have unrivalled knowledge of the local wildlife ( Mara Toto Tree Camp )

Connected by suspended walkways, the hotel has an adventurous feel, and is built around a cluster of ebony trees.

Wifi is available in the suites, but your time will be better spent sitting at the writing desk recording wildlife encounters in a journal, or soaking in the tub while listening to hippo splash in the river. Save posting on Instagram for when you’re back in the city.

Service

Service is impeccable and personal. Guests are given dedicated staff to see to their every whim, which stretches to running surprise bubble baths to coincide with your return after an evening safari drive, or delivering coffee with your wake-up call.

The safari guides are simply the best in the business, with a wealth of knowledge on the Mara’s flora and fauna.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Guests stay in tented suites perched on tree canopy decks ( Buluu Poppy )

Constructed from canvas and wood, four tented suites perch on elevated decks in the tree canopy. Although you still get a pleasing sense of camping (my suite had a tree shooting through it), there’s zero discomfort when sleeping in the mosquito-net draped four-posters.

Bespoke wooden furniture reflects the “up in the treetops” theme, as do artisan crafted accessories (how I loved the lampshades made from seedpods).

The veranda is perfect for watching the wildlife (keep the tent zipped to stop the vervet monkeys moving in).

As the walls are netted canvas, you feel completely at one with the environment, even when tucked up in bed with a thoughtfully placed hot water bottle.

You’ll find photography books by Beverly Joubert in your living room, and Sweet Dreams sleep spray made by a women’s cooperative in Nairobi by the bed.

The most inspired touch is loan of professional DSLR camera and lens set, with all images downloaded for you onto a USB stick to take home.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Seasonal and organic food is served at every meal ( Mara Toto Tree Camp )

Dining takes place on a large wooden deck, where you’ll also find a fire pit to cosy up around while swapping after-dinner stories.

Food is seasonal, local, organic, and while there’s always meat on the menu, plant-based dishes from Chef John Mac often star. For lunch, think roasted cauliflower and chickpea salad, butternut squash, beetroot and creamy feta, and fresh flatbreads with tzatziki.

Extravagant breakfast picnics are packed for early morning game drives (even stretching to bacon and eggs) and special dietary requests are catered for (my wish for gluten-free bread was met with a hakuna matata).

Unscrewing the lid of a silver tiffin box while enjoying a sundowner on the evening game drive is a daily highlight. Homemade parmesan straws and plantain chips proved firm favourites. The camp also boasts an extensive wine cellar, and cocktails are made to order.

Facilities

open image in gallery Spa treatments can be booked upon request ( Mara Toto Tree Camp )

There’s no gym, but each suite comes with light weights, a yoga mat and a stationary exercise bicycle. There is plenty of space to work out on your private deck. In-suite spa treatments can be booked upon request.

Close to the dining area is an elegant lounge and library, and a bijoux safari boutique. Its Great Plains clothes range is hard to resist; the epitome of Safari chic.

Safari vehicles are open-topped and sided, offering a 300-degree view, and are always private, never shared. Other activities include early morning guided birding walks, and sunrise hot air balloon rides (from £340 per person).

Accessibility

The camp doesn’t have any built-in features to make it more accessible. Staff will offer assistance wherever possible.

open image in gallery Guests can huddle around the fire pit after a day of exploring ( Buluu Poppy )

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in after 10am, check-out at 9am (times are flexible according to availability).

Family-friendly?

Families with children over six years old are welcome. The Explorers Programme organises child-friendly activities such as bug safaris and lessons in animal tracking.

At a glance

Best thing: A private 300-degree safari experience with the knowledgable guides.

Perfect for: Those who love nature - but also want some comforts.

open image in gallery Freestanding baths make the suites feel extra luxurious ( Buluu Poppy )

Not right for: Those who desire all the mod-cons.

Instagram from: The fire pit as the sun is setting and giraffe are strolling by.

Address: Mara Toto Tree Camp, Masai Mara, NA NA, Kenya.

Website: greatplainsconservation.com

