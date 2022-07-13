South Africa had a tumultuous pandemic, involving some of the earliest detections of new variants, and blanket travel bans from countries including the UK.

Now its Covid situation has settled down, visiting this beautiful, coast-wrapped nation of sunkissed safaris and rugged beaches is easier than ever.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Do I need proof of vaccination or a test to visit South Africa?

No. South Africa lifted its remaining Covid-19 restrictions for travellers on 23 June.

This meant an end to the former rules, which included vaccinated travellers having to show proof of full vaccination and unvaccinated travellers providing a negative PCR or antigen test result at the border.

It also ended the restrictions on capacity for indoor venues - previously limited to 50 per cent of usual capacity or 1,000 maxmimum - which can now operate at full capacity.

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said: “Having monitored the positive direction for more than three weeks we came to the conclusion that the peak infection which we concluded was a limited fifth wave driven by subvariants and not a new variant of concern was dissipating and that there was no more any eminent risk.”

Do I need to fill in a passenger locator form before travel to South Africa?

You may be asked to fill in South Africa’s health form beforehand. You can print it out and complete it before travel, or your airline may provide you with a copy. Details to have to hand include your hotel’s address, countries you’ve visited in the past 14 days and your flight and seat number.

What if I’m just transiting through South Africa?

If you are catching a connecting flight in SA (Johannesburg, for example), you only need to have a pre-travel test or bring proof of vaccination if your final destination requires you to do so.

Do I need to wear a mask while on holiday in South Africa?

Wearing a mask in public places is no longer legally enforced in South Africa, though it is recommended in places where it is hard to socially distance. The rule was lifted along with the remaining Covid border rules on 23 June.

Do I need a visa?

British travellers do not need a visa for visits of up to 90 days.

How much time do I need left on my passport?

South Africa requires you to have six months left on your passport (some sources say 30 days, but the Foreign Office warns that “some immigration officials” in the country demand six months remaining). You should also make sure your passport has at least two blank pages on the date you arrive.