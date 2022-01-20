Mask dispute prompts transatlantic flight to return to Miami
Related video: Supreme Court rejects request to block federal air travel mask mandate
A transatlantic flight to London returned to Miami after an hour in the air when a passenger refused to comply with masking rules, American Airlines said.
Police officers waited for Flight AAL38 to arrive back at Miami International Airport, but it’s unclear if anyone was arrested.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies