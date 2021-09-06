Into the red: ‘laundering’ my travel status in Mexico to enter the US

I thought I’d be the first with the idea. A pandemic travel pioneer.

In early August, I wanted to go to the US for meetings I absolutely couldn’t do on Zoom, but UK travellers had been banned from entry by US authorities since March 2020. Exemptions aside, if you’d been in the UK in the last 14 days, you couldn’t go.

At the time, Mexico was on the amber list, and there were no Covid-related restrictions for going there - and from Mexico, I could potentially get into the States. I read reams of US government website blurb, and emerged 90 per cent sure I’d processed it correctly: go to Mexico for 14 days, get a negative PCR test, and I could fly on to the US.

The tax on my “origin country laundering” plan? A couple of grand for a fortnight of Mayan temples and gorging on tacos.

I bought a £900 British Airways flight from Gatwick to Cancun - £800 for the basic fare, plus £100 and 25,000 Avios for a premium economy upgrade. Might as well launder in style.

Just a few days after I took to the skies, Mexico was moved to the UK’s red list.

The flight was rammed with other Brits, also happily flying into the red on a savvy detour en route to the US

Brits in the country rushed to return in the three days between the announcement of the list changes and the day they came into effect - many narrowly avoiding compulsory British hotel quarantine at around £2,000 a head.

But I hadn’t set off yet. My Cancun flight was changed to departure from Gatwick, not Heathrow, but it was still on. And since I wasn’t returning to the UK directly from Mexico, the red list switch wouldn’t affect me - or my mission to get into the US. I anticipated stretching out on a ghost flight, the adjacent seat freed up for my backpack by hundreds of holiday cancellations.

So on boarding, I was staggered to find the flight rammed with other Brits, also happily flying into the red on a savvy detour en route to the US. My pioneering plan was already a “thing”.

I wasn’t even the jammiest flyer onboard. The woman two seats over told me she worked as a tutor in Los Angeles, and the family of the kid she taught was paying for her to hole up in a Cancun all-inclusive for two weeks before heading back. Having already sneaked into California this way a couple of times, she was most concerned about the repetitive resort menu.

Nearby, yet more posh British accents chirped about the prospect of sunny LA after their two-week Yucatan holiday. There was far more talk of tacos than the Covid cases spiking in both the US and Mexico.

I’d read that I’d have to complete a health form to enter Mexico, but when I asked for one at Cancun airport, I was simply waved through. No Covid test result or vaccination proof were demanded. Green lights all the way.

I took a bus from Cancun to Mérida: the breezy and reportedly extremely safe capital city of Yucatán state. Friends had told me it was a good place in which to stay out of trouble.

Covid may have been an immigration non-issue, but Mérida’s population seemed rather hot on the local pandemic rules. I arrived just in time to get a taxi to my Airbnb apartment before the city’s curfew began at 11.30pm, when bars and restaurants close and it becomes illegal to drive around.

Most locals wore masks indoors and out: impressive, considering that temperatures routinely hit 35C by lunchtime. The swelter created an unofficial daytime curfew, making it near impossible for a pasty-skinned Brit to do anything active in the city before 5pm, at which point I had a six-and-a-half-hour window to operate in.

I’d considered travelling around Mexico - a tempting stretch of the wings after 18 months of pandemic entrenchment. But following a 10-hour flight and four-hour bus journey, I felt that swanning around the country might be irresponsible, even armed with two Pfizer jabs and a fistful of free NHS lateral flow tests.

Wanting zero-crowd, heat-avoidance fun, I ventured into the countryside to visit deserted cenotes - the natural sinkholes that are unique to this area. I paid 50 pesos (£1.80) for a skinny guy to show me Cenote Mani-Chan, where I sunk into what felt like a vast, empty pool of Evian. The only time I went within two metres of anyone was when my guide gave me a backie on his motorbike to a larger cenote, where I swam alone beneath fluttering bats.

On the Mérida streets, city officials sprayed sanitiser on the hands of a smattering of tourists, mainly from the US, entering the historical centre. Every shop and restaurant zapped foreheads checking for high temperatures, but many museums and galleries were closed altogether.

Floating alone in expansive turquoise cenotes, I felt infinitely more Covid-secure than I had in post-‘freedom day’ Britain

The country’s official Covid figures buttressed my decision to stay in one spot. During my stay, the numbers flitted between 5,000 and 20,000 - but even Mérida locals were suspicious of the stats. A make-up artist in her twenties told me she’d flown to the US twice to get jabbed, frustrated at Mexico’s slow vaccine rollout. She said that post-pandemic normality still felt a long way off.

I visited restaurants in the evenings, lowering my mask for poc chuc: fabulously marinated pork. The curfew makes dinner date dynamics interesting for locals - to avoid fines, Uber bookings must be made by 10.45pm, meaning that dining couples have to be decisive about where the evening is headed. Walks of shame can legally take place from 5am, when the nightly curfew is lifted.

Such dilemmas aside, staying out of globule-sharing distance from people was easy in uncrowded Mérida. I was almost always masked-up, although my mask needed regular wringing out due to the heat. Seeing Instagram teem with crowd photos from Reading Festival while I floated alone in expansive turquoise cenotes, I felt infinitely more Covid-secure than I had in post-“freedom day” Britain.

Assuming I ace my £100 PCR test Mexico-side, I’ll soon rejoin the British throng undertaking this enjoyable if convoluted laundering process, and fly on to Ohio.

Yes, it’s a faff having to fork out for a flight and two weeks’ accommodation in Mexico. Though Mérida is an affordable city, two weeks there is hardly a negligible extra cost. And on top of the extra spend, the possibility of Covid rules changing at any stage of the journey always loom, adding worries about the cost of emergency flights or extended time spent stranded in Mexico.

These are among the risks you accept when you choose to fly into the red. But for many of the Brits prepared to take them, so far they’ve paid off.