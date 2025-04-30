Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dog that had been missing for over a month was found by chance by firefighters in Massachusetts while they were tackling a nearby blaze.

The frightened animal, named Ally, was discovered shivering in a storm drain, after crews –who were attempting to divert fuel from the wreckage from seeping into nearby drains – heard her yelping.

The lucky find occurred after crews from the West Springfield and Chicopee fire departments responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Interstate 91 on April 21.

They found a vehicle ablaze, with its gas tank ruptured by the fire and spilling gasoline onto the roadway. The gas was headed for the storm drains, said West Springfield fire officials.

open image in gallery Ally, a dog missing for over a month, was found by chance by Massachusetts firefighters, who were tackling an unrelated fire nearby ( West Springfield Fire Department )

The driver was removed from the vehicle and the fire was extinguished.

The occupant was transported to a local hospital with burns and smoke inhalation but the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

After extinguishing the fire, crews worked to divert the fuel from entering the drains where they found Ally – who had not been involved in the initial incident.

open image in gallery ( West Springfield Fire Department )

The dog was safely extracted and taken to a local animal shelter, where vets discovered her identity and contacted her owners.

Ally is now at home and recovering.

Renee Robichaud, a supervisor at Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control, told Western Mass News that she was still unsure how the animal had ended up in the drain, or how long she had been trapped.

open image in gallery A firefighter poses with Ally, a dog missing for over a month, who was found down a storm drain during an unrelated incident. The animal has since been safely returned to her owners ( West Springfield Fire Department )

“I don't think there had been a single sighting yet, until that moment when the car caught on fire," she said.

Lieutenant Dennis Foley of the West Springfield Fire Department agreed that the discovery was incredibly fortunate.

"I think winning the lottery would be better odds than us finding a dog that we weren't looking for," he told the outlet.