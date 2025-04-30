Missing dog found shivering in manhole after a month - and dumb luck helped firefighters spot the missing pooch
The frightened animal, named Ally, had reportedly been gone for 34 days
A dog that had been missing for over a month was found by chance by firefighters in Massachusetts while they were tackling a nearby blaze.
The frightened animal, named Ally, was discovered shivering in a storm drain, after crews –who were attempting to divert fuel from the wreckage from seeping into nearby drains – heard her yelping.
The lucky find occurred after crews from the West Springfield and Chicopee fire departments responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Interstate 91 on April 21.
They found a vehicle ablaze, with its gas tank ruptured by the fire and spilling gasoline onto the roadway. The gas was headed for the storm drains, said West Springfield fire officials.
The driver was removed from the vehicle and the fire was extinguished.
The occupant was transported to a local hospital with burns and smoke inhalation but the injuries weren’t life-threatening.
After extinguishing the fire, crews worked to divert the fuel from entering the drains where they found Ally – who had not been involved in the initial incident.
The dog was safely extracted and taken to a local animal shelter, where vets discovered her identity and contacted her owners.
Ally is now at home and recovering.
Renee Robichaud, a supervisor at Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control, told Western Mass News that she was still unsure how the animal had ended up in the drain, or how long she had been trapped.
“I don't think there had been a single sighting yet, until that moment when the car caught on fire," she said.
Lieutenant Dennis Foley of the West Springfield Fire Department agreed that the discovery was incredibly fortunate.
"I think winning the lottery would be better odds than us finding a dog that we weren't looking for," he told the outlet.
