New York subway driver filmed letting his female friend operate train

A driver for the New York City subway stem has reportedly been removed from service after a video emerged of him allowing a female friend to steer a D train through the city.

Terrell Harris, according to video footage seen on social media at the weekend, allowed 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave inside of his subway car.

She was seen in an Instagram post appearing to steer the D train through the 50th Street, 55th Street and 62nd Street stations. In another, she allegedly posed for a selfie.

As the New York Post reported on Sunday, Ms Belgrave — who has since made her Instagram private — had written alongside a video of her at the wheel of the train that “Yes, this is me operating the train right now”.

She added in another video that it was hard for subway train drivers to see the marker for where they should stop. Mr Harris allegedly responded in agreement, it was reported.

Craig Cipriano, the interim president of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), told the Post that Mr Harris has been removed from service.

“This video is beyond egregious showing a train operator who betrayed the trust of New Yorkers while creating a dangerous condition,” said Mr Cipriano said in a statement.

“I want to assure customers that the operator involved has been removed from service and will no longer be allowed to control a train.”

The New York Police Department are thought to be looking for Ms Belgrave, who according to CBS New York, was a girlfriend of Mr Harris.