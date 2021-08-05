Spirit cancels more than half its flights as week of chaos continues

Spirit cancelled the majority of its flights on Wednesday, leaving thousands stranded as the week of chaos for the carrier stretches into its fifth consecutive day.

According to Flight Aware, the airline cancelled 60 per cent of its scheduled flights on Wednesday, a figure which translated to more than 400 flights.

USA Today reported that the airline has cancelled more than 1,300 flights since Sunday, but the company says it is working “around the clock to get our guests where they need to be”.

“The last three days were extremely difficult for our guests and team members, and for that we sincerely apologise,” the airline said in a statement.

The disorder showed little sign of letting up on Thursday with 376 (48 per cent) of its flights listed as being cancelled, according to Flight Aware.

The week-long commotion has left thousands of passengers stranded at airports across Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Houston, and San Juan in Puerto Rico.

Aviation experts have predicted that the disarray has come as a result of inclement weather, staffing shortages and the knock-on effects of the pandemic.

Orlando airport spokesperson Carolyn Fennell told The Sun-Sentinel that the issues are causing a “perfect storm” for the flight company.

Jon Jager, an analyst at aviation data firm Cirium and a former schedule planner for a major US carrier, told The Washington Post that increased travel demand is also a factor.

“This is the last best chance for airlines to make revenue – and the demand is there,” Mr Jager said.

He said: “People are wanting to travel. This causes pressure on the airline to maximise their schedule with fewer employees available to work due to pandemic staffing levels.”

Spirit Airlines is recommending that customers check their email before leaving for the airport to confirm whether their flight has been cancelled or delayed.

They advise that for those affected the fastest way to receive direct assistance from the airline is through their web chat platform.

“Cancellation numbers will progressively drop in the days to come,” the airline has said.

The Independent has reached out the Spirit Airlines for further comment.