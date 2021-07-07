A 15 year-old-girl died after leaping out of her mother’s car on a highway in Texas, according to local authorities.

The pair were arguing, and the teenager flung herself out of the vehicle while it was still moving, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Sheriff Thomas Gillibrand told The New York Post, “She was struck by a different vehicle that did not stop.” The girl, whose identity has not be released, landed in the opposite lane.

Deputy Sheriff Gillibrand added, “A lot of folks were very traumatised with what happened.”

The mother is said to be helping investigators, and it’s unclear what the fight was about, according to Deputy Sheriff Gillibrand.

“Obviously nothing worth that,” he said.

She was declared dead at the scene of the accident, according a tweet by H Ed Gonzalez, the Harris County Sheriff, on 5 July.

“@HCSOTexas units responded to a scene at 16827 North Freeway. Preliminary info: a teen female (possibly 15) was having a disturbance w her mother when she jumped out of a moving car. The teen was struck by an unknown car the fled the scene. Teen was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Sherriff Gonzalez and his team spent Tuesday looking for the driver who ran the girl over, but Deputy Sheriff Gillibrand acknowledged that they might not have been aware.

Deputy Sheriff Gillibrand said they were appealing for the driver to come forward as they could face charges, such as leaving the scene of an accident.

“We need to find that person and find out what happened. Maybe they didn’t realise, but once they did strike [the girl], they should’ve realised it was a body and not debris or something,” he said. “You may not have the time to stop, but once you run over a person, you should really stop.”