Independent readers are increasingly turning their backs on dreams of US travel, citing political turmoil, safety concerns, and the Trump administration’s actions as major deterrents.

Many recalled positive past experiences of holidays in America – but said current circumstances made a return unthinkable.

A poll conducted by our travel correspondent Simon Calder revealed that 80 per cent of respondents would avoid travelling to America, while only 11 per cent said they would still go. Of those who had already booked trips, around one in seven were considering cancelling.

Comments from our community highlighted a mix of worries: personal safety, social media scrutiny at the border, and disapproval of the US government’s conduct.

Many were blunt in their criticism, advising friends and relatives against visiting, pointing out that there are “so many welcoming countries” to explore instead.

A few were less deterred, saying they would return once things settled, praising the people and culture, and recalling happy memories of travelling across the country.

Here’s what you had to say:

US entry requirements are intrusive

Every country has the right to impose restrictions on third-country visitors! The EU has already commenced its EES, which requires fingerprints for "visa-free" countries, with little genuine complaint (Brexiters excepted). The next stage will be rather more draconian and require considerably more in-depth personal information.

The differences between the EU and the US requirements, however, are huge because the reported US "welcome" is far more aggressive and intrusive even now. If the US gets its way, it will also have access to considerably more personal information, including several years of social media posts and personal life information such as political views and affiliations.

Lastly, the current very public events involving ICE activities demonstrate an absolute disregard for the status of any individual that ICE agents decide is worthy of their attention – your status as a tourist is no guarantee of non-involvement if ICE is operating where you are.

If the US votes for "isolationist" policies that include deterring visitors, that's their right, but they should not be surprised when such policies are successful and have unintended consequences.

Nobrandloyalty

Memories of travelling the US

I am so pleased that we travelled through just about every state in the USA when my husband worked there and in the days when national parks were quiet.

There are some lovely people in the USA who work very hard, but under the present regime, we would not consider going there again.

Lara999

Feeling like an unwelcome visitor

I love our American cousins and I love visiting America, but even I'd feel a little uncomfortable about visiting the States at the moment.

Customs can look at my bank accounts, social media, etc., no problem; however, the current state of affairs means I'd feel like an unwanted visitor at a family reunion. Things will settle (hopefully), and when they do, I'll be going back to the States as soon as possible.

Rafpi1964

Entry requirements should be reciprocal

We should make entry requirements to any country reciprocal and equal, likewise with extradition requirements. I don't believe that is currently the case with the USA.

Beyond that, given the current regime and its attitude to anyone who dares to disagree with it, the UK government should certainly be advising UK citizens not to travel to the USA.

Kerraddoo

Advising friends against visiting

I live in the US – British, but in California for 30 years. I advise all my friends and relatives against coming here.

Why would you when there are so many welcoming countries to visit with nicer people, better food, more beautiful scenery?

67Chap

Won't return while Trump is in power

I've been to the US four times and found it a fascinating country, and one day I would like to return as there is so much to see. I will not, however, return as long as the Trump administration is in power, or if what follows in 2028 is equally horrific. Just my opinion.

Fru T-Bunn

Cancelled World Cup plans

There is no way I would travel to the US. I have cancelled World Cup plans for me and my two sons.

BurgundyBlue

Went to Vietnam instead

I intended to go on holiday to the US last year, but went to Vietnam with the family instead. I won't go near the place until Trump is gone and it normalises.

Mikael

A clear message to tourists

We will visit the US again, some time in the future, but Trump has sent a clear message to tourists with his actions that you are not welcome while he is President.

If normality returns by 2029, we will likely go back around 2030.

StigStag

Not safe

I haven't visited American suppliers, friends, or family there since the first administration and will not travel there until there is a regime change.

Trump is untethered from reality – it's no longer a safe or welcoming place for tourists.

Moo100

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

