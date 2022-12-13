For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indonesia, a favourite holiday destination for beach-seekers, spiritual types, divers and surfers, has passed dramatic new legislation that will ban sex and cohabitation outside of marriage.

The country, made up of more than 17,000 islands between the Indian Ocean and South China Sea, is popular for visits to islands such as Bali - generally thought of as a liberal, tourist-welcoming destination - as well as diving hotspot Raja Ampat, and Komodo, home to the “Komodo dragon” lizard.

However, the Republic of Indonesia’s new criminal code, passed on 6 December, will make sex outside of marriage punishable by up to one year in jail.

It will also ban couples living together outside of marriage, and prohibit insulting the president or expressing ideas contrary to government policy.

When the legislation was first drafted in 2019, it provoked nationwide outrage and resulted in protests. However, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country has gradually become more conservative and rejected the former policies of colonisers such as the Netherlands.

Deputy justice minister, Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, told Reuters last week: “We’re proud to have a criminal code that’s in line with Indonesian values.”

So what does this mean for a future holiday to Indonesia’s beautiful islands?

Here’s everything you need to know about the changes to the country’s laws.

When do the new laws come into effect?

The new criminal code will not be enforced for three years - in late 2025 - authorities have reported. This is to allow for legislation to be implemented across the widely scattered nation.

This means it is unlikely that holidays booked for the next year or two will be affected, and travellers should experience Indonesia as they have in previous years.

A specific 2025 date and month has yet to be announced for the criminal code to be officially in place. The Independent has contacted Indonesia tourism representatives for comment.

Does the code apply to locals only, or tourists too?

The code appears to apply only to residents, with only family members able to “report” violations to authorities.

On Monday (12 December) Balinese officials clarified that tourists and foreign residents will not have their marital status or relationship checked when booking or staying in Bali’s hotels.

“Based on the provisions of the new Indonesian criminal code, visitors who visit or live in Bali would not need to worry,” said Bali’s governor, Wayan Koster.

There will be “no checks on marital statuses at tourist accommodations like hotels, villas, guest houses or spas, or inspections by public officials or community groups,” he clarified in a statement.

“Bali is business as usual - comfortable and safe to visit,” added the governor.

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Albert Aries said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors with our Balinese hospitality and advise all parties not to deliver misleading statements regarding the Indonesian criminal code that might disrupt Bali tourism.”

The Independent’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder, says: “A very similar law is in effect in the United Arab Emirates. The Foreign Office says: ‘In the case of an extra-marital consensual sexual relationship, if either person’s spouse or parent/guardian files a criminal complaint, then both parties of an extra-marital consensual relationship shall be liable to a jail sentence for a period not less than six months.’

“I am unaware of any Western tourists (as opposed to expatriates living in the UAE) ever having been penalised in this way, and I am sure that the same will prevail in Indonesia once the code comes into effect.”

What are the most worrying aspects of the code?

The key clauses focused on by human rights activists are those prohibiting sex and cohabitation outside of marriage.

If enforced, this could mean that unmarried couples would be breaking the law by visiting together and sharing accommodation. However, drafts of the new legislation seen by campaigners include wording around family members or close acquaintances of people in the islands being the only ones who can “report” illegal behaviour, so it would be down to hotel policies on the subject. These are as yet unclear.

Just as concerning are laws making it illegal to protest without “notifying” authorities, bans against insulting the president and prohibition of apostasy or criticizing the government. This has raised concerns about the future of press freedom in the country.

Jail time may also be imposed for anyone disseminating information about contraception and birth control. Four-year sentences are a possibility for any woman who has an abortion in the country, with longer jail terms for those who perform one.

Some areas of Indonesia have already adopted strict local Sharia laws - the province of Aceh, for example, enforces an Islamic criminal code that extends to flogging residents for homosexual acts, and caning or imprisonment for gambling or drinking alcohol. Certain wording in the legislation has raised fears regions will be able to impose their own strict criminal codes in this manner.

Homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, but campaigners say the new extra-marital laws threaten them by stealth, as lesbian and gay people cannot legally marry. Adultery is already illegal in Indonesia.

What are tour operators advising about future holidays?

No operators have announced changes to their pre-booked Indonesia or Bali holidays and tours. Many emphasise that tourists are unlikely to be affected, though they may have their own concerns about travelling to countries with well publicised human rights issues.

A spokesperson for tour operator Kuoni told The Independent: “News about a controversial new code has caught media attention and may be a concern to anyone planning a holiday. As it stands the new code is a draft and is not due to come into effect until 2025, so there is no immediate change for anyone due to travel in the near future.

“Our ground agent in Bali has assured us that our valued guests should not be worried about travelling and they will be welcomed as they always are. From our perspective, we have a responsibility to advise customers about local laws, so it’s important that we monitor the development of this proposal and understand how it will be enforced so we are able to interpret this and give the right advice to our customers.

“Almost all of Kuoni’s bookings for Indonesia are to Bali, which ranks in the top five destinations for honeymoons. Whilst Indonesia is predominantly a Muslim faith country, Bali is the exception, with 87 per cent of people identify as Hindu. We’ll continue to work with our destination partners to understand more about the situation as it develops, but right now it is a draft and there is no need for existing customers, or anyone considering a holiday to Bali, to be concerned.”

What have critics said about the law changes?

Human rights watchdogs and LGBTQ+ activists have raised fears about the new legislation, which was first floated in 2019 and sparked nationwide protests. Gay rights activists say the extra-marital laws amount to a ban on same-sex relations, since lesbian and gay Indonesians cannot legally marry.

As well as new limits on sex and cohabitation for unmarried people, it bans insulting or speaking contrary to the Indonesian government, and makes protest illegal without protestors adequately “notifying” authorities beforehand.

Maulana Yusran, deputy chief of Indonesia’s tourist board, said the new code was “totally counter-productive” at a time when the tourism scene is still bouncing back from the pandemic.

“We deeply regret that government have closed their eyes. We have already expressed our concern to the ministry of tourism about how harmful this law is,” he told Reuters.

“What we’re witnessing is a huge setback to Indonesia’s hard-won progress in protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms after the 1998 revolution,” said Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia.

“This criminal code should have never been passed in the first place.”

He added that “no meaningful changes” had been made since the code’s original draft in 2019, which sparked widespread protests.

However, Dr Albert Aries, spokesman for the socialization team of the new criminal code, told The Independent there was “nothing to worry about”, and that tourists and foreign business people would continue to feel “comfortable in Indonesia”.

He said: “The article on adultery in the new Criminal Code that will take effect three years later is the Absolute Complaint Offense. This means that only the husband or wife (for those who are married) or parents or children (for those who are not married) can make complaints [about extramarital sex and cohabitation].

“Other parties cannot report it... so there will be no legal process without complaints from the rightful party, who is directly harmed.

“So there’s really nothing to worry about. If all this time tourists and investors can be comfortable in Indonesia, then this condition will not change either.”