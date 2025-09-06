Toshiaki Nakagawa echoes a belief shared by many older people in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. As the son of a Hibakusha, those who survived the two nuclear bombs dropped on Japan, he knows the urgency all too well.

“Human hands created nuclear weapons, so it should be humans that abolish this destruction,” he said, pointing to a memorial known as the ‘flame of peace’ that continuously burns until nuclear weapons are one day abolished.

At 74 years old, Toshiaki has dedicated his own retirement to sharing his knowledge of Hiroshima with people from around the world. Armed with a flip book of images taken in 1945, he blends his own personal stories with historical facts as he guides groups around Hiroshima under the sweltering summer sun.

The work he does as a tour guide today is tied to a single, pivotal moment that happened 80 years ago this summer here. On 6 August 1945, a US bomber plane named Enola Gay dropped a single bomb called ‘Little Boy’ on the thriving city centre in a defining moment at the start of the nuclear age.

It's emotional, but also tricky to truly envision the scale of what happened.

Reaching temperatures over 4,000 degrees celsius at the epicentre, the uranium bomb instantly killed an estimated 70,000 people, leaving just shadows behind in some cases. Tens of thousands more would later succumb to injuries or radiation exposure, with the brutal fallout of the nuclear bomb impacting families for decades to come.

These days, Hiroshima is thriving once again yet it’s also a place forever entwined with its dark nuclear legacy. Most travel guides recommend visiting Hiroshima to explore the Peace Memorial Museum and witness a lively city that has risen from the ashes. What they won’t reveal is how the experience will change the way you see the world — especially at a time when things feel increasingly urgent.

Not every tour guide in Hiroshima has a direct link to the atomic attack, but each plays a crucial role in humanising what happened here. “This is my private social responsibility,” Toshiaki explained about his work, while answering our myriad of questions along the way. Why Hiroshima? Did the citizens know at the time what had happened? Will we ever truly know how many people perished?

Passing memorials, dotted throughout the lush gardens, like the Children’s Peace Monument, make it hard not to feel emotional, but it’s also tricky to truly envision the scale of what happened.

Noshiaki Nakagawa is the son of one of the people who survived the two nuclear bombs dropped on Japan, and now shares the story with visitors

Then, in the distance, it comes into view: the hollowed ruins of one of the only buildings to have remained standing — the Atomic Bomb Dome. It’s here where visitors are confronted with the most visceral reminder of the world’s first atomic bomb attack. A massive building reduced to a skeletal frame in a matter of seconds, and one that’s come to stand as a silent symbol of one of the darkest chapters in our collective history.

As I stood next to the structure, the sound of distant traffic blended with the babble of tour groups and the ripple of the river flowing by. Large trees slowly bend in the warm breeze, offering shady respite for tired tourists.

As with most places devastated by bombing and war, life always finds a way to continue even amid the rubble and memories. But I also couldn’t help but think that perhaps Hiroshima shouldn’t be viewed through the lens of ‘dark tourism’ in the same way as some other places. Maybe it has a much more urgent role to play.

Nuclear rhetoric is currently intensifying all around us, including in the UK, one of only nine nations that possess atomic warheads. The UK government recently announced a new agreement with France allowing their nuclear deterrents to be used in tandem against adversaries. Meanwhile, nations are also rapidly rearming across the globe, and talk of atomic weapons is growing alongside the war footing. At the same time, the idea of nuclear weapons feels strangely abstract to many even if the threat is pretty real.

The only people who can genuinely speak to the realities of a nuclear bomb attack are a dwindling number of atomic bomb survivors, some of whom are now almost 100 years old. Their memories, alongside their lifelong campaigns for an end to nuclear proliferation, are fading fast. Less than 100,000 Hibakusha are alive today, and some are yet to publicly tell their stories.

Burnt and torn clothing belonging to school children caught up in the devastation wrought by the nuclear bomb is displayed in the museum

As this memory disappears, the responsibility must shift to others, including tourists who take the time to visit this Japanese city. Only when visiting Hiroshima do many realise how little they know about this horrific event, as I discovered myself when exploring Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Museum.

You can spend several hours meandering around the vast location and learning about everything from what happened that day to how it shaped conversations about nuclear weapons. The most poignant part of the exhibition will always be the human testimonies: stories of ordinary families whose lives were forever upended by that fateful morning. It’s here that everything comes into a sobering focus: burnt and torn clothing once belonging to school children caught up in the devastation; paper planes made by a young cancer sufferer who died prematurely due to radiation exposure; the metal frame of a tiny toy bike that a child was riding the moment the bomb dropped. Learning about the human cost of this single moment in history changes everything.

Beyond Hiroshima’s memorials and museums, the subtle scars of the bomb may not be so obvious around the wider city. Indeed, there are many other things to explore that make Hiroshima worth a visit. But look hard enough and you’ll always see the reminders: like the small sign on an ancient tree telling bypassers that this one survived the bombing, or the differing textures on tombstones caused by the direction in which the explosion scorched the stone.

Hiroshima contines to be an important reminded of the human devastation of nuclear warfare

I believe that visiting here leaves people with a responsibility, not just to acknowledge the horrific price Japan paid in WW2, but also to think critically about what’s happening today. Nothing compares to seeing Hiroshima with your own eyes and truly feeling what’s at stake.

During his tours Toshiaki often gives visitors a paper plane made by his 95-year-old mother Mineko Nakagawa as a symbol of peace. The surviving Hibakusha and their families can’t carry this responsibility alone.

“I would like people all over the world to visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and feel the reality of the atomic bomb,” Toshiaki told me. “We should never forget the tragedy of the A-bombs because it is said that 'Those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it’.”