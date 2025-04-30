OMO5 Tokyo Gotanda by Hoshino Resorts, Japan hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This stylish yet casual hotel in the heart of Tokyo’s most underrated quarter is perfect for a couple of nights exploring the city. With over 1,000 restaurants and cafés within easy walking distance, OMO5 Tokyo Gotanda is a food-lover's dream destination.

Location

The hotel is located away from the main tourist spots, in the lesser-known district of Gotanda, where locals like to go for dinner and drinks at the weekend. This location makes it ideal for travellers who want to stay centrally without breaking the bank. The hotel is hidden in a high-rise building just a stone's throw from the Meguro River and the Yamanote train station, on the all-important loop that connects Tokyo’s most popular hubs and airports. Nearby are plenty of tiny izakaya bars, coffee shops, ramen restaurants and karaoke joints to enjoy.

open image in gallery The sky garden and dog garden at OMO5 Tokyo Gotanda by Hoshino Resorts ( OMO5 Tokyo Gotanda )

Vibe

While OMO5 Tokyo Gotanda by Hoshino Resorts is not a fancy hotel, it is fun. The two excitable dogs and the equally animated owners who greet you on arrival in the 14th-floor reception area are early evidence of that. Playful twists abound inside, from onigiri breakfasts to the large sky garden and pet area.

The hotel’s motto, ‘Go-Kinjo’ (fun around the neighbourhood) is printed on a large map in the entrance lobby and the smiling staff are always on hand to recommend one of the many nearby restaurants, including hundreds of great ramen options.

open image in gallery The map in reception showing the hundreds of food and drink options nearby ( OMO5 )

At first, the sight of dogs in strollers in the reception area can be a bit disconcerting, but you quickly realise it's a novelty that won’t affect your stay. For anyone not inclined to enjoy queuing behind a Pomeranian for a room key, don't worry, the pet-friendly rooms are specific to the 14th floor and feature direct access to a dedicated dog garden.

The overall design is quintessentially Japanese: warm and unfussy. There is pale wood furniture and hand-drawn maps on the walls.

Service

Staff double as local area guides and are genuinely happy to give you recommendations for hidden gems located nearby. The hotel prides itself on the Gotanda Gourmet Reception, where a dedicated member of staff will suggest nearby restaurants and bars depending on your preference. They also offer a special ticket and voucher for local businesses.

open image in gallery The Gotanda Gourmet Reception ( OMO5 Tokyo )

Check-in was quick and mostly digital, but friendly receptionists are there to help and were quick to offer up free storage for our bags after check-out.

Bed and Bath

Most rooms enjoy sweeping views of the city through large panoramic windows. Like in most Japanese hotels, the design is compact without feeling small. The area around the beds have tatami flooring, soft, woven mats, so it’s no shoes allowed.

open image in gallery The twin room at OMO5 Tokyo Gotanda ( OMO5 Tokyo Gotanda )

Rooms come with standard amenities, including a small fridge, kettle, robes and toiletries.

There are eight types of room, ranging from the King Room to OMO House Suite. The suite sleeps six and includes a kitchen. For furry friends there are also two dog-friendly options; the dog-friendly twin room and dog-friendly deluxe room.

Food and Drink

The hotel encourages you to eat out in the surrounding restaurants, describing them as ‘part of the resort’. There’s no full-service restaurant in the building, however there is an in-house café-bar open through to 11pm, serving drinks and snacks to enjoy in the sky garden with its views spread wide across Tokyo.

Hungry after 11pm? The nearby Family Mart is open 24/7 for the snacks made famous by your favourite travel influencer.

open image in gallery The Japanese breakfast at OMO5 Tokyo Gotanda by Hoshino Resorts ( OMO5 Gotanda )

In the morning there is a special onigiri rice ball breakfast supervised by what the hotel calls a ‘five-star rice master’. There is an option to choose two out of ten toppings for your miso soup. And if that’s not your thing, an American breakfast is also available.

Facilities

There is a 24-hour gym with more stunning views over the local area that’s perfect for people watching while working out.

open image in gallery The dog shower room at OMO5 Tokyo Gotanda by Hoshino Resorts ( Rich Booth )

There is free Wi-Fi and lockers, laundry facilities and a guest-only lounge.

In the public area, you can also find various facilities including shops and a library.

For the dogs (yes, really), there is a dedicated garden and a dog-shower room.

Disability access

There are elevators on every floor and the sky garden is easily accessible.

Pet policy

Extremely welcome.

Check in/check out?

Check in at 3pm; checkout at 11am.

Family-friendly?

Yes, very. Cots are available.

At a glance

Best thing: The focus on local bars and restaurants is a nice touch. Tokyo can be overwhelming, but having local staff suggest brilliant places to visit just a short walk away is a unique selling point.

Perfect for: Those with an obsession for Japanese food, or those travelling with a dog or two.

Not right for: Travellers who want to be wined and dined at their hotel.

Instagram from: The skygarden with views over Tokyo and added cute dogs.

Address: 8-chōme-4-13 Nishigotanda, Shinagawa City, Tokyo 141-0031, Japan

Phone: +81 50-3134-8095