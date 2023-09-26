Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What was I feeling, exactly? I have been “pre-grieving” – if that is even a thing – for a year now, knowing that if I didn’t deal with what was about to happen, I would sink... so I decided we would swim.

Like the experience of many parents, this summer drew to a close with a degree of sadness at the impending flight from the nest of a daughter about to embark on further education. It was, therefore, with added poignancy that our planned trip to “paradise” was possibly the last adventure we might share, as adult life ushered in a whole new social scenario for my daughter.

Gracie is no stranger to finding herself somewhere new in the world, as she accompanied me to many film sets, some for months at a time, requiring completely new schools and sets of friends. Adaptability became the key to survival for both of us, with new experiences the reward. We have been lucky enough to share so many adventures, while I have had the privilege of watching her grow in confidence and knowledge, which I know will serve her well as she ventures into the big, bad world.

Anna and Gracie chose to prioritise “sunlight over blue light” and limited their phone use on the trip (Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort)

It had been five years since we took a mother-daughter trip and I was determined to make her first getaway as an adult so special that she would take away memories that would last a lifetime.

But where to ensure an unforgettable experience? I had always imagined the Maldives as a place where one got married, a romance-only archipelago littered with honeymooners. I was advised that I should change my thoughts on this. So I did, booking us a stay at Avani+ Fares, a five-star island resort that offers luxe accommodation including over-water villas.

Mother nature was on our side. Not only would we swim, we would find ourselves deep in the Indian Ocean hoping to see giant manta rays. At one point, we actually found ourselves dancing with a whale shark.

It’s only when you get to the Maldives that you understand its magnificence – and only when you leave that you understand the impact it has had on your soul.

Gracie’s first words after a car, a train, a plane, a bus, a seaplane, and finally a boat were: “Well... I didn’t know the earth could look like this. I am so happy. It’s the happiest I could be... It’s beyond beautiful.”

This deserved a toast; her first legal cocktail didn’t disappoint, thanks to our great mixologist, Prem (we still miss you), who shook up a spectacular and delicate concoction of complex botanicals mixed with a rarely seen rum.

Then there was the food. I won’t forget those Vietnamese spring rolls, a symphony of flavours, enticing aromas and vibrant colours. And the natural herbs: fresh ginger, honey, turmeric, and mint were waiting next to a steaming teapot when we arrived back in our room, after experiencing a breakfast that literally floats. The attention to detail was truly impressive.

Anna and Gracie were staying at the Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort in Baa Atoll (Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort)

After the perfect spa massage, we pushed our boundaries and set out on a jet ski, before embarking on an excursion to swim with the mantas. It quickly became dream-like; a whale shark glided right beside us. This is seen as a sign of good fortune and prosperity – it’s believed locally that a whale shark embodies a kind-hearted grandmother spirit. She stayed with us for a good five minutes. It was magical – there’s no other word for it.

As we climbed into bed, Gracie and I both reached for our books. Sunlight over blue light was our motto. We made a pact to substantially limit phone use, already feeling a sense of spiritual growth on night one, a sense which continued to grow every sunset and sunrise.

It’s only when you get to the Maldives that you understand its magnificence – and only when you leave that you understand the impact it has had on your soul. Being surrounded by such power, the immense and vast sea on an island the size of a cruise ship, you realise you have the feeling of being on a raft out at sea.

Gracie enjoyed her first legal cocktail, featuring complex botanicals mixed with a rarely seen rum (Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort)

Its raw magnetic beauty weaves its own unique tapestry. I could write endlessly about the sea as perfect as a dream, a coral reef extending majestically just a few metres from shore, where we swam for our first snorkelling experience.

So now we’re back, what am I feeling?

Huge gratitude, but also grief and loss, knowing that the person I have loved the most for 18 years will no longer be filling this house with my favourite sounds and feelings and energy. Yet I know it won’t be long until we start planning our next adventure together.

My advice? Take all the opportunities you can. Savour them. Save up for the one experience that leaves you with the best-ever memories.

Anna and Gracie were staying in an Overwater Pool Villa at the Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort. Special opening rates are valid from now until 30 June 2024 of $1,050 (approximately £845) per night including a gourmet international breakfast.

(Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort)

The five-star island resort is located on the western edge of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. As well as over water villas and pavillions, there are a number of stylish studios and beachside villas. Restaurants at the resort include a seafood grill, terrace with ocean views, Skipjack Bar for poolside food and drink, and a Tribe bar for after-dark partying on the each.

The hotel welcomes couples and honeymooners, but is also a haven for groups of friends, families with teenagers or young children, babymooners, divers, marine fans and wellness enthusiasts. Facilities include a fitness room, spa, marine diving centre, football pitch, tennis court, badminton court, retail stores, and a dedicated kids’ pool.

Getting there

Direct flights from the UK to the Maldives operate on British Airways and Virgin Atlantic. Flight time is around ten hours. The Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort is 35 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport or 35 minutes by speedboat from Dharavandhoo Domestic Airport.

