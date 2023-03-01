Taiwan plans to pay tourists to visit

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taiwan has unveiled plans to pay tourists to visit.

Taiwan’s premier Chen Chien-jen announced the scheme at a news conference last week, outlining that his government aims to welcome at least six million tourists this year and 10 million annual visitors by 2025.

The new initiative aims to boost post-pandemic foreign tourists after they fell to under 900,000 in 2022, compared to 11.8 million in 2019.

Half a million tourists will be offered 5,000 New Taiwan dollars (£136), while 90,000 tour groups will receive 20,000 New Taiwan dollars (£544).

Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung has explained that tourists will only receive the financial incentive after their arrival in the country, and it’s set to be distributed at promotional opportunities throughout the year.

“The money will be given out through multiple tourism promotion events this year, rather than giving it all out at once,” Mr Chang said, highlighting: “As such, not all international tourists would receive it.”

“International tourists who are given NT$5,000 will not receive it until they arrive,” Mr Chang added.

The money will be loaded up on a payment card and it can help contribute to travel costs.

“It will be stored in an electronic ticketing card, which can be used to pay for food, accommodation and other travel expenses during their time here,” Mr Chang said.

It’s expected that both domestic and international travel agences will be provided with additional incentives to help improve Taiwan tourism.

The sharp decline in visitor numbers is due to Covid restrictions and Taiwan’s border only fully reopening in October 2022.

Chairman of the High-Quality of Travel Association, Ringo Lee, said: “Compared with nearby countries, we are relatively late in reopening the borders for international tourists and have fewer means to conduct international tourism marketing.”