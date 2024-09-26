The world’s best hotels for 2024 revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A hotel in Thailand has been named the best in the world in 2024 for its dramatic river-facing architecture and renowned spa experiences, all in the heart of bustling Bangkok.

Capella Bangkok, situated in the city centre and overlooking the Chao Phraya River, has been named the world’s best hotel in 2024 by The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, which comprises of 600 anonymous leaders in the hotel industry, each chosen for their expert opinion and background in the hotel scene, who vote on hotels they have experienced.

Capella climbed 10 spaces from 2023’s list for best hotel overall, and also won the accolade of the best hotel in Asia 2024.

Opened in 2020, the contemporary hotel describes itself as an “urban oasis” and is surrounded by landscaped gardens, with all 101 rooms facing the water, making sure each guest has a river view.

Riverside villas and verandah suites are available to guests – the only of their kind in Bangkok – complete with their own private Jacuzzi plunge pools. The hotel also hosts a number of award-winning restaurants and bars, including the Michelin-starred French and Italian eatery Côte by Mauro Colagreco.

open image in gallery The hotel is renowed for its peace and tranquility in the heart of bustling Bangkok ( Capella Bangkok )

The hotel was also recognised for its world-renowned Auriga spa that practices ancient healing therapies, and the ‘Capella Culturists’, which are personal local guides who have connections to an array of Bangkok’s activities and help guests plan their stay in the city.

Emma Sleight, the head of content for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, said: “It gives us enormous pleasure to share the list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 and to celebrate Capella Bangkok’s ranking as No.1.

open image in gallery Some suites available at the hotel come with private Jacuzzi pools ( Capella Bangkok )

“This extraordinary hotel is a rare oasis in the middle of Thailand’s bustling capital, offering world-class service while retaining the intimacy and personality of a boutique hotel – making it a worthy winner of the top prize.

“This year’s dynamic list underscores the appetite for a range of experiences, from busy city breaks to far-flung escapes, and honours the dedication and passion of the staff who make these exceptional experiences possible, while highlighting the remarkable breadth of talent in the industry worldwide.”

open image in gallery Michelin-starred French and Italian restaurant Côte by Mauro Colagreco at Capella Bangkok ( Capella Bangkok )

The Capella Bangkok joins 18 other hotels across Asia on the World’s Best Hotel 2024 list, making it the continent with the most hotels featured on the rankings.

Included among these is the 65-storey tower Rosewood Hong Kong, coming in at number three, highly regarded for its signature hospitality style and elegant interior design.

The Capella in Bangkok is not the only hotel in the city that made the list, as the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (No.12), Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (No.14) and The Siam (No.26) all gained a well-deserved place.

open image in gallery All rooms face the Chao Phraya River, serving up city landscapes ( Capella Bangkok )

The five-star Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok has been operating for almost 150 years and has hosted a number of guests throughout the years, from Grace Kelley to Marlon Brando. It is one of the many world-famous hotels that have made the list, alongside Claridge’s in London (No.11) and four of the Four Season’s hotels across the globe.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan took three places on the list, featuring Aman Tokyo (No.7), which ranked highly for its transition from city to escapism, Bulgari Tokyo (No.22), a new hotel that also won the Nikka Best New Hotel 2024 for being the highest ranked hotel that opened in the last 18-months, and Park Hyatt Kyoto (No.27), known for its tasteful Japanese design.

Europe has 13 of the world’s best hotels, with Cheval Blanc Paris placing highest at number four, while North America won nine entries, with Maoma in Mexico coming in at number 18 and also winning the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award for its commitment to sustainability.

