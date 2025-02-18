Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The highly-anticipated third season of The White Lotus is finally here – and this time the cast checked in to Thailand.

Despite destination speculation fancying Japan, the Maldives and European ski-scapes, filming for season three commenced last year in Thailand, and followed suit of the first two seasons by setting up in a Four Seasons Resort.

The Emmy-winning series, delayed due to both writers’ and actors' strikes in 2023, was finally released in the UK on 17 February, streaming on Now.

Where season one explored money and season two sex, season three aligns with its Southeast Asian location as a “rich tapestry” to delve into the themes of spirituality and death.

With a host of new characters ready to hole up on an annual trip to the HBO drama’s dysfunctional hotels, here are the paradise islands behind the wild whodunnit anthology.

Where was The White Lotus season three filmed?

open image in gallery Phuket and Koh Samui is the backdrop the satirical crime drama ( Four Seasons )

Production plans were tight-lipped on official filming locations, but just ahead of the hit TV’s shows release of its third season this week, the ultra-luxury resorts used as the backdrop to the White Lotus hotel chain’s latest trials and tribulations were revealed.

While fans found out in January last year that the third chapter of The White Lotus would be prominently set in Bangkok, Phuket and Koh Samui – announced by the Tourism Authority of Thailand – the official confirmation of some hotels used has only just been made.

Anantara announced that three of its Thailand resorts were used as filming locations. Many shots of The White Lotus Thailand resort were filmed at Anantara Bophut, found on the island of Koh Samui, made up of serene beaches, wellness parlours and luxury accommodations.

Anantara Bophut can be spotted in the show with its signature Thai-style lobby on display, as well as its jewellery store and grand tree-lined resort entrance. The hotel’s security station and staff parking lot also make cameos.

open image in gallery Elegant ponds at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort ( Anantara )

As if made for The White Lotus, Bophut has impressive features such as its lotus ponds and spa garden, designed by renowned architect Bill Bensley.

Another Koh Samui resort, Anantara Lawana, and more specifically its Singing Bird Lounge, is the backdrop of one of the most distinctive settings in the show’s third chapter for a bar scene.

This remarkable treehouse-style bar is nestled within the branches of a magnificent 120-year-old tree, allowing guests to enjoy a pre-dinner aperitif named after local birds while the sun sets on the island.

open image in gallery The Anantara Lawana Tree Tops restaurant where scenes from White Lotus were filmed ( Sarah Marshall/PA )

Over on another Thai island, a third Anantara property, the Mai Khao Phuket Villas, was used during filming for the fictional Wellness Sanctuary and Spa, as well as Belinda’s (Natasha Rothwell) room.

The 183 villas and suites lie on the northern tip of the island of Phuket at a beachfront location, beloved by guests for its seclusion, privacy and sophistication. A number of the pool villas are dotted around a lagoon, mimicking a Southern Thai village style, offering private oases. Suites come in different styles and sizes, with some decked out specifically for kids and families.

To celebrate the use of its resorts, Anantara has created a ‘Lotus Awakening Escape Package’, a four-night retreat that allows guests to stay in all the resorts featured on the show, including spa experiences, local tours and themed dinners.

open image in gallery The Four Season’s Koh Samui resort is one of the primary settings ( Four Seasons )

The last two seasons used Four Seasons hotels as the backdrop to the drama, and this time is no different. Aside from Anantara, one of the prime settings for the new instalment was Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui.

The luxurious property sits against a long stretch of white sands, tranquil waters and a wide selection of luxury villas dotted around the resort, from sea-facing villas with private dining decks to four-bedroom residencies with two infinity pools and indoor-outdoor living spaces.

open image in gallery Bright white beaches line the shores of the five-star Four Seasons in Koh Samui ( Four Seasons )

In the show, the Four Seasons resort is the setting for the Ratliff Family villa, the Ladies’ villa, Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea’s (Aimee Lou Wood) room, the breakfast and lunch restaurants, the pool, beach and various common areas, gyms and paths, as well as the spirit house.

Read more: I travelled to the White Lotus hotels in Thailand and it’s no wonder the elite would choose to holiday here

Where were seasons one and two filmed?

open image in gallery Maui and Sicily set the scene for the show’s first two seasons ( HBO )

The relocation to Asia for season three follows a stint in both North America and Europe during the show’s first two seasons.

As the respective episodes aired, the allure of star-studded casts and the idyllic settings saw the resorts trend as the place to go for a luxury getaway and a boom in bookings spiked at the service-centric Four Seasons Resorts seen on screen.

Season one – Maui, Hawaii

open image in gallery Wailea Beach backdropped several of the first series’ beach scenes ( Sky Atlantic )

The 2021 series saw a tropical debut in Hawaii at the fictitious White Lotus Resort.

Set at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, characters’ – including complex hotel manager Armond, emotionally volatile Tanya and tech exec Nicole’s – tumultuous travels were based in and around the Hawaiian “Valley Isle”.

open image in gallery The spotlight was on the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in season one ( Four Seasons )

Covid restrictions limited filming locations largely to the confines of the hotel, but some backdrops saw guests venture to the golden sands of the neighbouring Wailea Beach when outside of the infamous (and invented) “Pineapple Suite”.

Season two – Sicily, Italy

open image in gallery The towns of Taormina, Noto and Cefalù took centre stage for series two ( HBO )

The cast jetted to Italy for a series shrouded in Sicily’s amorous mythology and the San Domenico Palace, Taormina – a member of the Four Seasons group on the northeast coast – formed the facade of the second instalment of The White Lotus.

open image in gallery The social satire sailed the Ionian for intense yacht scenes ( HBO )

Free from the pandemic measures of series one, the towns of Taormina, Noto and Cefalù also took centre stage for the twists and turns of the seven Sicilian episodes orbiting the five-star hotel of horrors.

Seasons one, two and three of The White Lotus are available to watch on Sky and NOW.